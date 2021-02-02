Bugsnax has already outsold devs previous title Octodad in just a few months

Talkin’ about Bugsnax’s success

PS5 launch title, Bugsnax is doing better than the game’s developers expected, despite releasing for free to PlayStation Plus members last November.

The “kinda bug, kinda snack” game was created by indie studio Young Horses who had previously developed Octodad: Deadliest Catch. According to the studio’s co-founder/president Philip Tibitoski, Bugsnax has already outsold Octodad’s PlayStation launch sales within only 3 months of release. 

This achievement is even more impressive when you consider the fact that Bugsnax was free on PS5 for most of the time it's been out, and that players with PS4s could still save the game to their PS Plus library ready for when they manage to get their own next-gen PlayStation.

Part of the game’s success could be attributed to its extremely catchy theme song ‘It’s Bugsnax!” by indie pop band Kero Kero Bonito. 

Speaking to GamesRadar in June last year, Philip Tibitoski explained how the tune came to be stating that "a couple of us were already fans of KKB [...] and felt like the kind of vibe that they give off with their music really fit Bugsnax," he also added, “with Octodad also having like a Saturday morning cartoon theme song, it already felt part of our identity as a studio to make these tunes for our games."

Bugsnax is a first-person adventure game that sees players traversing the island of Snaktooth in search of different types of Bugsnax (creatures that have both food and insect characteristics) and to uncover what happened to missing explorer Lizbert Megafig.

Hope Bellingham

