Brawlhalla introduces Negan and Maggie from The Walking Dead

Brawlhalla will introduce The Walking Dead stars Negan and Maggie to the free-to-play fighting game on September 22, 2021.

The Walking Dead's Negan Smith - originally played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan - and Maggie Rhee - played by Lauren Cohan - will join the likes of Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne Hawthorne who are already fighters in the game.

In a new trailer announcing the new additions, both characters can be seen utilising makeshift weapons from the zombie apocalypse series. With Negan using his weapon of choice Lucille - a baseball bat covered in barbed wire - and Maggie making good use of a road sign to batter any infected that get in her way.

The two new characters will also take part in an in-game event which sees them team up with the previous The Walking Dead crossover characters. The Walker Attack Game Mode will be featured as the Brawl of the Week and requires the group to fight off endless waves of walkers for as long as they can.

Before The Walking Dead found its way in Brawlhalla, the platformer/fighting game previously had crossovers with Lara Croft, Rayman , and even WWE superstars John Cena, The Rock, Xavier Woods from The New Day, and Becky Lynch. Which actually makes a lot of sense considering they beat people up for a living.

Brawlhalla is available to play now - with Negan and Maggie joining the game later this month - on Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 , PC, and mobile.