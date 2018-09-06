"Boring plot, uninteresting villains, and absurd characterisations" – The critics react to Iron Fist season 2

The critical reaction to Iron Fist season 2 is in. If, like me, you weren’t a fan of Iron Fist season 1, you probably have some fairly low expectations heading into Danny Rand’s second go-around on Netflix. But there’s always hope, right? People learn from their mistakes and, while the issues in the first six episodes of the sophomore run are still there, things appear to have gotten a little better, at least. Mild spoilers to follow.

Iron Fist season 2 treading the same tired path - TVLine

“If you are transfixed by Ward Meachum’s manpain, season 2 will speak to you. And if season 1 left you clamoring for more, more, more! of Davos, then get ready to buy a lottery ticket, because this Friday (when all 10 episodes release on Netflix) is your lucky day.



Lastly, if Marvel’s Luke Cage’s own sophomore season got you irreversibly addicted to narratives pegged to New York gang wars and turf negotiations, well, prepare to get a huge, new fix.”

*Those* pacing problems return in Iron Fist season 2 - WeGotThisCovered

“If this season’s boring plot, uninteresting villains and absurd characterization aren’t enough, it’ll come as no surprise that the pacing is equally problematic. While recent seasons of Marvel’s TV series haven’t fallen prey to a bloated episode count, Iron Fist season 2 shows all of the telltale signs.

Despite only having watched the first six episodes, it’s become quite clear that the Netflix side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would strongly benefit from fewer seasons. Even with a reduced total of 10 episodes, the first half of this season is still a bit of a slog. The sluggish progression isn’t aided by Iron Fist’s generally uninspired action, either, which lacks impact and gravitas due to frenetic camera cuts. I imagine part of this stems from Danny’s lack of a costume or mask, which means that a veteran stunt actor or martial artist can’t stand in for Finn Jones during choreographed fight sequences.”

Iron Fist season 2 is better in places - Den of Geek

“I’m so pleased to report that Iron Fist Season 2 is a massive improvement in virtually every way that matters. A new showrunner (Sleepy Hollow's Raven Metzner), a new fight coordinator, and Danny Rand's evolution over the course of The Defenders and a fun episode of Luke Cage’s second season, all help tremendously, along with better villains, a more focused story, and a willingness to put the show’s supporting cast to better use.”

The fight scenes are much improved - Uproxx

“Viewers will no longer be left to guess precisely what, if anything, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) — the bearer of the “Immortal Iron Fist” mantle and supposedly the greatest fighter who ever lived — is doing on screen. Metzner and first episode director David Dobkin (Into the Badlands) make sure of this in the very first scene, in which Danny confronts a gang of gun-wielding, knife-throwing thugs after they murder three security guards in order to steal an armored truck.

It looks beautiful, as does a kitchen fight featuring Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) later on in the first episode, and many other action sequences throughout the first half of the season. Though admirable, however, the improved fight choreography and editing feel more like a band-aid applied to a septic wound.”

Iron Fist is still pretty unlikeable but the Daughters of the Dragon are here to help - Polygon

“And now we get to the second season of Iron Fist. Though his character is still whiny, Danny’s more likable. But I don’t get to see that much of playful Danny, which is what I liked so much about him in The Defenders and Luke Cage. When Jones plays serious Danny, which is most of the time, I don’t buy it. It helps, though, that he’s dating and living with Colleen. She helps balance him, while being her own person.

Speaking of Colleen, get ready for the Daughters of the Dragon! Misty Knight, played brilliantly as always by Simone Missick, makes an appearance alongside Colleen this season. Playing off their partnership in The Defenders and Luke Cage season 2, this is honestly one of my favorite parts of the first six episodes.”



