Borderlands movie looks set to start shooting soon

It looks like filming on the upcoming live-action Borderlands movie is about to begin.

Talking to Hollywood Reporter (thanks, PC Gamer ), MidAtlantic Films' head of production services Adam Goodman dropped the update about Borderlands in a broader conversation about how Hungary was adapting its services in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're opened up space for a Lionsgate film, Borderlands [starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart], we're doing season three of Jack Ryan for Paramount TV, and we're doing a Marvel project, which, for the usual security reasons, I can't talk about," Goodman said.

Cate Blanchett has been cast as Lilith , while Eli Roth is set to direct the movie, with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin penning the script. A statement from Roth on Blanchett's casting at the time it was announced read: "I’m so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands. We had the most incredible collaboration together on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and I believe there’s nothing she can’t do. From drama to comedy and now action, Cate makes every scene sing.

"Working with her is truly a director’s dream come true, and I feel so fortunate that I get to do it again on an even bigger scale. Everyone brings their A-game to work with Cate, and I know together we’re going to create another iconic character in her already storied career."

The Borderlands movie, which was first revealed way back in 2015, was officially confirmed to be in development at Lionsgate last year.