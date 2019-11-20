Borderlands 3's first DLC pack is Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, and it's coming next month

Borderlands 3's first story DLC, Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, is launching on December 19 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and promises to let Vault Hunters take on the "ultimate casino heist" in a brand new setting with more enemies, missions and, of course, loot.

The DLC pack, officially revealed today on The Borderlands Show, is the first of four story expansions that Borderlands 3 season pass owners will be able to access throughout the year, but the content can also be bought separately to anyone with the base game itself. Check out the full trailer below.

The expansion's new explorable setting is Handsome Jack's casino, a derelict space station filled with lunatics and Hyperion forces that franchise mainstay Mad Moxxi has sent your Vault Hunter to seize control of, in the hopes of scoring the untold riches it's said to contain.

Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot thus includes a fresh mini-campaign with its own series of missions, side missions, crew missions, and boss fights, alongside more cosmetics to deck out your Vault Hunter with alongside a flurry of extra loot, including a butt-ton of Borderlands 3 legendaries.

The DLC is designed for players sat either at or above level 13, but will rescale automatically with your Vault Hunter's current level either way, but to access the casino you'll need to have at least completed Borderlands 3's opening prologue on Pandora.

In more pressing news, Borderlands 3 is also receiving a major free update imminently, introducing both its Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite raid and a number of reworks - including dedicated loot pools for boss fights and an additional tier to Mayhem mode - to be outlined in an upcoming set of Borderlands 3 patch notes.

In addition, the looter shooter will be going free to play for anyone on PS4 and Xbox One this weekend, while Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford outlined the studio's plans to overhaul Borderlands 3's endgame Mayhem mode, officially called Mayhem 2.0.

