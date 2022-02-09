Blizzard's hiring for an unannounced project based on an existing franchise

Blizzard is currently looking for people to work on an ‘unannounced project’ based on an existing IP, that requires candidates to have an interest in tabletop RPGs.

Spotted on the Blizzard careers page , the Overwatch and World of Warcraft developer is currently looking for a Lead Content Designer to work on an ' unannounced project .' As the name suggests, we don’t know what the successful candidate will end up working on, however, the job listing does give us a few clues.

First of all, the job description says: "The ideal candidate presents designs that blend compelling gameplay and storytelling to help us create play areas, quests, characters, and dialogue for an unannounced project." Not only this, but it also mentions that one of the role’s responsibilities includes working with "an established Blizzard IP."

As for the requirements of the job, Blizzard is looking for someone with experience "creating quests, points of interests, and characters within a shared world." The company is also looking for someone with "experience creating and running pen and paper RPG campaigns, and/or live-action RPGs" as well as "a love of RPG games (tabletop or computer)." There are plenty of Blizzard titles that could be adapted into a tabletop-style role-playing experience, but the settings of Diablo and Warcraft both lean most heavily in that direction - perhaps something new is coming in addition to Diablo 4.

The new project comes in addition to the "exciting new IP" that was mentioned in the latest Activision Blizzard earnings report. In the document, Blizzard also revealed that World of Warcraft will be coming to mobile later this year and that Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022.

This isn’t the only job listing available at Blizzard, as the studio is also hiring for a Level Designer and an Associate Level Designer to work on its ' unannounced survival game' which we first heard about a couple of weeks ago via a press release from the studio. According to Blizzard, "We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored."

