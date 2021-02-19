Blizzard Arcade Collection available now with three classic games

Blizzard announced the Blizzard Arcade Collection today at BlizzCon 2021, and it's available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The retro collection includes three classic games - The Lost Vikings 1, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne - with some modern refinements for current hardware. The collection includes the original, untouched versions of each game, as well as Definitive Editions with upgrades like a 10-second rewind feature and custom key-mapping for PC.

Then there are some additional features that aren't included with all three games in the collection. For example, the OG versions of The Lost Vikings and Blackthorne include a "watch mode," which essentially takes the controller and helps you get through tough parts as you please. Every game in the collection includes a save-anywhere feature, but for some reason the Definitive Edition of Rock N Roll Racing doesn't.

Finally, there's The Museum: a digital collection of bonus goodies like game art, development assets, unused content, lore, interviews, and more.

"The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne ultimately made it possible for us to go on to create Warcraft, Diablo, and StarCraft, so we thought the Blizzard Arcade Collection would be a fun and fitting way to look back at our roots as a company," Blizzard president J. Allen Brack. "Many Blizzard gamers around the world fondly remember their time with these games and have often asked us to bring them back for modern platforms, so we're thrilled to not only do so with this release, but to amp up the experience with new features and functionality available for the first time in each game."

If you pre-ordered any of the Blizzard Digital Anniversary bundles, you get the Blizzard Arcade Collection for free automatically. You can also buy the collection on PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One for $20.

