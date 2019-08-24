Black Panther 2 release date announced by Ryan Coogler at D23

A Black Panther 2 release date has finally been announced. Speaking at D23, the giant Disney expo taking place in Los Angeles, Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige confirmed that Black Panther 2 will reach cinemas May 6, 2022.

Coogler added: “We’re working really hard and taking out time because we want it to be right.” Feige added that the movie will not be title Black Panther 2, but did not reveal the official title. They also teased announcing who the villain will be - though stopped short of actually saying anything.

