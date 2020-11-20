Black Ops Cold War Dark Ops challenges: How to complete Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies Dark Ops

The Black Ops Cold War Dark Ops hide lot of things behind ‘classified’ screens until it’s completed. Which obviously makes it hard to solve them on purpose. If a campaign with puzzle-solving elements and a web of intrigue isn’t enough to keep you entertained, then you’ll be pleased to know the canny developers at Treyarch and Raven Software have also tucked away a bonus suite of challenges for you to complete in each of the game’s three modes.

These bonus objectives can be completed in Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies but when you navigate to the Dark Ops tab, everything is redacted. To give you a heads-up and perhaps help you plan out your game time a little better, we’ve written out the conditions that unlock each one below. If you manage to check off each of the challenges, you’ll be rewarded with three Dark Ops Master animated Calling Cards for all your hard work (one for each mode). Note also that completion of these challenges does not contribute towards your overall completion rate for the game.

Black Ops Cold War Campaign Dark Ops challenges

(Image credit: Activision)

Perhaps the easiest set of challenges to complete and unlock (if you know what you’re doing ahead of time). These Black Ops Cold War Campaign Dark Ops challenges can be completed on any difficulty setting, and you can boot up missions from the evidence board if you want to replay a level to make sure you complete the challenge.

Black Ops Cold War Campaign Dark Ops challenges Dark Ops Challenge How to Complete Retro Gamer Unlock all Arcade Machines. What Do the Numbers Mean? Decrypt the Black Ops Cold War floppy disk. Defiant Defy your orders and try to jump off the bridge in Break on Through. Anti-Hero Use takedown attacks to neutralise all marked targets in Ashes to Ashes. Cover Your Tracks Conceal 5 bodies whilst playing as Belikov in Desperate Measures. Awkward Chat Provide the correct answer to both of Imran Zakhaev’s questions in the elevator sequence in Desperate Measures.

Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Dark Ops challenges

(Image credit: Activision)

This suite of Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Dark Ops challenges may pose the biggest problem for all the completionists out there, as the tasks you’re given here mostly rely on you being a hero in the PvP portion of the game. Even if you’re a superstar when it comes to multiplayer, these Dark Ops challenges are going to take you a while to collect. With that in mind, you may want to take a look at some of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War best guns to help you along a little. Completing each of these challenges will reward you with a Calling Card and either a 5,000 or 10,000 XP boost.

Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Dark Ops challenges Dark Ops Challenge How to Complete Relentless Killer Earn 10 Relentless medals (Get 20 Kills without dying). Brutal Killer Earn a Brutal Medal (Achieve a 25 Killstreak) Frenzied Killer Earn a Frenzy Kill medal (5 Rapid kills). Chain Killer Get a Kill Chain (Kill over 7 players rapidly). From the Depths Get 25 Kills with primary or secondary weapon whilst underwater, whilst the enemy is on land or a ship’s surface Hard Wipe Eliminate an entire squad of 4 players in a Fireteam mode. Underwater Ops While underwater, plant C4 on an enemy-occupied Gunboat or Wakerunner, killing a crewmember. Do this 5 times. Nuked Out Earned a Nuclear medal in Free-For All without using Scorestreak rewards. Back At You Return a Frag Grenade to sender and kill the enemy that threw the lethal projectile at you. Very Nuclear Earn a Nuclear medal with 25 different weapons, with all kills coming from that weapon. Nuclear Killer Earn a Nuclear Medal Mega Kill Earn a Mega Kill medal (Get 6 Rapid kills). Dark Ops Master Complete all Dark Ops challenges.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Dark Ops challenges

(Image credit: Activision)

Though these Black Ops Cold War Zombies Dark Ops challenges may not seem particularly impossible to complete, they are certainly going to take you a while (especially Reaper of the Undead, yeesh). Some of them will come down to skill, others will come down to you just grinding out rounds upon rounds of the game. Again, knowing what the challenges are so you can plan ahead and try and build your reserves to complete them is wise. Completing each Dark Ops challenge will reward you with calling card and either 1,000, 5,000 or 10,000 XP