Black Ops Cold War beta was most downloaded in series history

Treyarch has revealed that the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta was downloaded more than any other Call of Duty beta ever. The beta was initially expected to close on October 19 but was extended to October 20 thanks to the code-breaking skills of the community. The news was revealed with a brief mash-up of action shots from Black Ops Cold War, shared to Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Thanks #BlackOpsColdWar fans everywhere, you’ve made the Multiplayer Beta the most downloaded in Call of Duty history. pic.twitter.com/ETLyRWkIwrOctober 22, 2020

While the studio stopped short of providing the hard numbers on how many people downloaded the Black Ops Cold War beta, it's certainly an achievement to beat out every other Call of Duty beta in history. As GameSpot points out, Activision called the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta "the biggest ever in franchise history" back in 2019.

Players who managed to reach level 10 in the Black Ops Cold War beta will be happy to know they'll get an SMG Weapon Blueprint for "Mutual Animosity" when the full game releases. The specifics of the weapon aren't available just yet, but it looks pretty slick with its black, ten, and yellow color scheme, as well as its prominent suppressor and scope.

While Treyarch is celebrating a historically popular Call of Duty beta, they're also spending a bit of time engaging in some playful trolling. Hidden in the Black Ops Cold War files, just waiting for the next dataminer to discover them, are some links to the classic Rick Roll video.

Here's how the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta's Fireteam mode continued the series' push into Battlefield territory.