The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta has been extended thanks to the community's code-busting skills

Activision is extending the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta.

Initially expected to close on October 19, the official Call of Duty Twitter account has confirmed the open beta will now run for an additional day and close at 10am PT (6pm UK time) on October 20 instead thanks to the code-breaking skills of the community.

Emails were sent out to participants earlier today, and after the community effort to solve the puzzles, the reward of an extra day of the open beta has been granted.

"Thanks to the code-breaking efforts of our incredible community, an extra day of the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta has been unlocked!" the tweet said. "The Beta will now end on Oct 20th at 10am PT."

ICYMI, the second set of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch notes have dropped, revealing how developer Treyarch is changing up the crossplay beta ahead of the game's full release next month.

As detailed by Ali a few days back , the changes, as detailed in full in a blog post, take particular aim at player movement, but there are also changes to a number of weapons, as well as tweaks to attachments, field upgrades, and equipment.

"While my impressions of Black Ops Cold War had been somewhat marred by a poor experience with last month's Open Alpha on PS4, October's ongoing Beta testing presents a much better picture of Treyarch's upcoming instalment," Alex wrote in his recent summary of his experiences so far. "Nowhere is that picture more flattering, however, than in the recently released Fireteam mode, which is already a favourite of mine amongst the roster of the game's new multiplayer modes."

