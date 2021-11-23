Early Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals come with a free $50 gift card

This year's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals are here, with a number of retailers all launching the closest thing to a discount we'll likely see on the popular VR headset.

You can claim $50 in credit when you buy an Oculus Quest 2 at Amazon right now, but there are plenty more retailers out there offering their own gift cards as well. This early Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal is also available at Best Buy, Newegg, and Target as well, so it's worth checking out the rest of these stores' Black Friday gaming deals to make sure you're picking the right one.

That's not all - UK savings hunters can also benefit from this week's Oculus Quest 2 deals. Amazon UK is offering a similar £50 credit when you pick up the headset right now.

You're still paying the full $299.99 / £299.99 MSRP for the 128GB model, but that $50 / £50 back on a future purchase effectively bringing the price down to just $249.99 / £249.99. That's an exceptional offer, especially considering the stock issues and incredible demand that this device has seen over the last year.

You'll find more details on this early Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal just below, with more offers further down the page as well.

Today's best early Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals

Oculus Quest 2 + $50 gift card | $299.99 at Amazon

This is likely the closest we'll get to a straight discount in this year's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals. Amazon is offering a $50 gift card with every Oculus Quest 2 purchase right now - that's an excellent deal, essentially putting the VR headset at just $249.99. Best Buy | Newegg | Target



Oculus Quest 2 | £50 credit | £299.99 at Amazon

UK shoppers can also get in on the fun, with a free £50 credit at Amazon with every Oculus Quest 2 headset. That's excellent news for those waiting on this year's Oculus Quest offers for any savings they can find.



