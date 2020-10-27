Black Friday gaming PC deals 2020: upgrade your machine or get a new rig

The year 2020 has been a year of many unpredictable things, but one thing we can predict as a certainty is the Black Friday gaming PC deals. There'll be few better PC gaming ways to cap off a weird year, and the winter sales period starting with the Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals are a perfect place to start. The Black Friday gaming PC deals will come in a variety of shapes and sizes - especially with the recent releases of graphics cards like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 to now take into consideration. That just means it'll be more exciting though.

Black Friday gaming PC retailers:

US: Best Buy | Dell | Amazon | Newegg | B&H Photo | Adorama

UK: Amazon UK | Currys | Overclockers UK | LaptopsDirect | Argos

The Black Friday gaming PC deals are the closest thing to a true 'cheap gaming PC deal' we think, and for those that don't fancy the task and work of building their own - kudos to you that do, it is a very satisfying thing to do if you're that way inclined - we'll be keeping abreast of all the best pre-build computer deals going.

With the release of the aforementioned 30-series graphics cards, and AMD's new Big Navi GPUs to throw into the mix too, we might see the beginning of some truly historically low prices on pre-build machines that have got the 'older' cards and components in them. Machines with 2070s or 2080s or even this years 5600XT graphics cards, might offer the best bang for buck Black Friday gaming PC deals given the quality they still offer.

Another plus point to factor in this year will be a lot of folks shifting to more home-working environments. Retailers and PC builders will be acutely aware of this and as a result will try and offer cost-effective ways that cover shoppers for both work and play in one fancy solution, enabling you to have one do-it-all machine, all without having to spend thousands and thousands.

We'll be updating this page regularly so you might even find one of the best gaming PCs - like the ASUS ROG GA15 that I use in my setup - here eventually too. And remember: the one true beauty about gaming PCs is that you can upgrade them down the line so compromises might be easier to make, and what you see on the specs list isn't really the true limit of a PC's potential.

And don't forget: give the best antivirus software a look just to make sure you're brand new gaming PC is well protected. And if you prefer your gaming machine portable then fear not, as there will be plenty of Black Friday gaming laptops deals too. But for now, here are some of the best early deals we've seen.

Early Black Friday gaming PC deals - US

SkyTech Chronos | Ryzen 3 3100 | GTX 1650 Super | 8GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $649.99 at Amazon

The epitome of a cheap gaming PC deal. This SkyTech machine is a lean gaming desktop and has compromised in the right ways to create a solid gaming PC for not much money (relatively). Tone down the settings on the latest and greatest, and you'll be fine; playing anything slightly older or more lightweight, and you'll be flying.View Deal

Dell G5 series | Intel 10th-gen CPUs | GTX 1650 - RTX 2060 Super/AMD RX 5600 | 8-32GB RAM | 1TB HDD (min.) + range of SSDs | from $666.39 at Dell

A big benefit of going to Dell now is that there are often deals forthcoming, and all their machines will have the latest tech - including Intel's 10th-generation processors. As a starting point, these are fantastic machines, and at that price point, a fantastic price to start off with too.View Deal

iBUYPOWER BB981 | Intel i5-9400F | GTX 1650 Super | 8GB RAM | 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $799.99 at Best Buy

Built around a very solid mid-range CPU, this iBUYPOWER machine is great value. Yeah, the 1650 is the lowest 'current' graphics card in Nvidia's series but the Super variant is reliable and competent. The PC even comes with a mouse and keyboard to get you going. Not that they'll be the best in the business of course. It's currently reduced so act now to get this great deal!View Deal

Alienware R11 series | Intel 10th-gen CPUs | GTX 1650 Super - RTX 2080Ti | AMD 5600 - RX 5700XT | 8-64GB RAM | up to 2TB SSD + 2TB SSD combos | from $872.19 at Dell

A big benefit of going to Dell now is that there are often deals forthcoming, and all their machines will have the latest tech - including Intel's 10th-generation processors. As a starting point, these are fantastic machines, and at that price point, a fantastic price to start off with too.View Deal

HP Omen GT13 | Ryzen 5 3600 | GTX 1660 Super | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $949.99 at Best Buy

From a recognized range of reliable and solid gaming PCs this Omen model is a well-balanced build. It's probably one of the best off-the-shelf, non-ray-tracing PCs you can find right now.View Deal

ABS Master Gaming | Intel i5-10400 | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,099.99 $949.99 at Newegg

A solid ray-tracing build this. Everything component-wise evens out and complements one another, and you get one of Intel's latest 10th-generation processors in there too. That's the unique selling point of this one. It's a reduced price though so won't last at this sub-four-figure price!View Deal

SkyTech Archangel | Ryzen 5 3600 | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $1,299.99 $999.99 at Newegg

A great balance of a build here with the graphics card and the processor being the stars of the show in an otherwise very solid build. This is a reduced price for a timed period (until September 8th) so don't expect it to hang around!View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 | Ryzen 5 3600X | GTX 1660 Super | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $999.99 at Best Buy

A variant of the PC I use every day, I can tell you that this is a great machine for work and play. It's a bit light on the RAM, but you can double that relatively cheaply after acquiring this machine. A great offering.View Deal

CLX SET Gaming Desktop | Ryzen 3 2200G | RTX 2060 | 8GB RAM | 120GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $999.99 at Best Buy

A brilliant case and point regarding the compromises needing to be made: here you can get a ray-tracing capable 2060 graphics card, but will have to tone down the processor and RAM a little. Again, nothing that can't be upgraded down the line.,View Deal

iBUYPOWER BB984V2 | Intel i7-10700 | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Excellent value for money with this deal just over a thousand dollars. BY going over the four-figure mark a little bit, you get a very competent 10th-gen processor - an i7 variant, no less - and all the components to support great levels of ray-tracing gaming.View Deal

Alienware R10 series | AMD Ryzen 5 3500 - Ryzen 9 3950X CPUs | RTX 2060 - RTX 2080Ti; AMD 5600 - RX 5700XT | 16-64GB RAM | up to 2TB SSD + 2TB SSD combos | from $1,175.99 at Dell

If you prefer your gaming PCs with premium quality, but also built around an AMD processor then Alienware's R10 Auroras are for you. These machines will take you over the four-figure mark for sure, but the opportunities for quality here are almost unmatched.View Deal

Early Black Friday gaming PC deals - UK

It's not just for our American readers who can get some cool early Black Friday gaming PC deals, as there are some fairly decent ones cropping up in the UK too.

ADMI gaming PC | i5-9400F | GTX 1660 | 16GB RAM | 1TB HDD | £669.95 £629.95 at Amazon UK

This is true bargain territory. a Solid graphics card, good mid-range CPU (alright, it might not be the latest 10th-gen), and it retains 16GB of RAM. There isn't an SSD present but there have to be some compromises, and of course, you can add that in later.View Deal

CyberpowerPC Wyvern | i5-9400F | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD | £790.80 at Amazon UK

This is great value and bags you a ray-tracing-capable machine without too many compromises elsewhere. What's more CyberpowerPC is a trusted manufacturer so you know it's going to be quality.View Deal

ASUS ROG GA15 | Ryzen 5 3600X | GTX 1650 Super | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | £849.99 at Amazon UK

This is the make and model of the machine I use every day. Mine has a higher spec but it's the same PC in sprit, build and design so I can vouch for this being a great PC. It won't be a total AAA, top-setting, 4K cruncher but for value for money, this is something else and offers an awesome gaming machine for well under a grand.



View Deal

Palicomp gaming PC | Ryzen 7 1800X | RTX 2070 | 16GB RAM | 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD | £1034.99 at Amazon UK

Palciomp makes some great machines with considered builds that often serve up some pleasantly surprising component combinations and this is of that persuasion somewhat. For a handful of beans over £1000 you can get a massive 2070 graphics card teamed with a great Ryzen CPU and solid supporting hardware. Nice.View Deal

CyberpowerPC Warrior | i7-9700F | RTX 2060 Super | 16GB RAM | 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD | £1,128 at Amazon UK

If you want to get a Super RTX card then this machine from Cyberpower is a wonderful model to consider. With all the makings of a powerhouse - without going mental on the price - this is worth your attention for the 'just over a thousand' category.

View Deal

ASUS ROG GA15 | Ryzen 7 3700X | RTX 2060 Super | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD | £1,382.02 at Amazon UK

Going just a bit over the four-figure mark but with a solid little discount, is the great GA15 appearing in another form. This is the exact build I use so can personally testify to its genuine quality - it's a great machine.View Deal

