Black Friday 1440p monitor deals: game in QHD for less this year

Black Friday 1440p monitor deals offer a stellar opportunity to pick up some of the best gaming monitors at a heavily reduced rate.

Preferred by some PC gamers as the delicate middle ground, any Black Friday 1440p monitor deals this year could ensure that you can strike that fine balance between high graphical fidelity (a noticeable visual step up from 1080p), and high performance, meaning that achieving frame rates over 120 and above are more stable from the best graphics cards, and more possible to achieve than ever.

The 1440p / QHD resolution is a particularly comfortable spot for those running mid-tier rigs and machines; the previous generation high-end GPUs (such as the RTX 2070 Super / RTX 2080) or current generation mid-tier graphics card (RTX 3060 / RTX 3070) perform very well - and consistently - at 1440p. Whereas 4K is just a stretch too far for many graphics cards, and 1080p is the line of acceptability, it's these kinds of GPU and resolution combinations that'll ensure the balance is struck between speed and graphics.

This is also considering the fact that if you want to game reliably in 4K on PC with high settings (such as ray tracing and other VRAM intensive tasks), then the minimum of what you need is an RTX 3080 or above, which is going to be largely inaccessible for the majority of PC gamers overall - especially given the current rates and scarcity of those components.

If you're after something a little more specialist to keep that competitive edge, regardless of resolution, then we recommend checking out how you can get the best Black Friday 144Hz monitor deals too, and what we can expect from that niche.

However, if you're after the crispest screen quality going in this year's deals, then the Black Friday 4K monitor deals are the one to watch. And if you prefer more of a birdseye view of the whole thing then the Black Friday gaming monitor deals are sure to give you that viewpoint.

When will the Black Friday 1440p monitor deals start? Black Friday is happening this year on November 26, but, as we've seen before, it's a lot more likely that the Black Friday 1440p monitor deals will begin in advance of this date, especially from the larger retailers. We must stress, however, that the best deals are often on the day itself, so we might encourage a bit of caution on the Wednesday, for instance, as a price could tumble further on the Friday.

Black Friday 1440p monitor deals: What to expect this year Amazon tends to hold some of the more substantial Black Friday 1440p monitor deals, especially if last year is any indication. Take one of our favorite gaming monitors, for instance, the Samsung Odyssey G7, which saw its historically lowest-ever price on last year's Black Friday sales event. It was reduced down to $599.99 from its current $799.99 asking price - a saving of $200! Newegg was also in the running for some of the better Black Friday 1440p monitor deals, too, as the Gigabyte Aorus CV27Q was selling for $370, for $90 off its MSRP. These are the kind of savings that you expect to make over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period on the more established brands but we always say that anything can happen so be prepared for likely deals, desirable deals, and the plain ridiculous - just to be sure.

As for what to look out for from specific 1440p monitors on the day, we highly recommend the Razer Raptor for its phenomenal picture quality and tidy in-built cable management. Similarly, the Samsung G7 is seriously hard to beat, if you've got the extra cash to spend. We understand that these particular panels could prove a little pricey for some, but there's plenty on offer at the other end of the spectrum with the likes of the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ that offers the same stellar 1440p resolution for a much more wallet-friendly rate with decidedly few concessions.

