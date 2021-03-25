Pierce Brosnan joins Black Adam as Dr. Fate

DC's upcoming Black Adam movie has found its Dr. Fate – a founding member of the Justice Society – in former James Bond Pierce Brosnan.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Brosnan will join the movie's cast, which currently includes Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Aldis Hodges as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

In the comics, Kent Nelson (aka Dr. Fate) is the son of an archaeologist. While on a dig, Nelson accidentally releases the ancient god Nabu, which tragically kills his father in tandem. Nabu decides to mentor the boy after he takes pity on him for his loss. This results in Nelson acquiring his superpowers and becomes Dr. Fate. Nabu still guides the hero via the helmet he wears, even in modern stories where Fate and his wife Inza fight to protect Earth. Fate is one of the founding members of the Justice Society of America, which will likely play a key role in Black Adam.

Production will run alongside Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which recently added Helen Mirren to its cast. If things go as planned, Black Adam will begin filming Atlanta this April. Jaume Collet-Serra is set to direct the film, with Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia serving as producers on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn producing as a representative of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer, with Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani updating Adam Sztykiel's original draft of the script.

