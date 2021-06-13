Bizarre open-world sci-fi shooter Atomic Heart will launch on Xbox Game Pass

Open-world sci-fi shooter Atomic Heart will come to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Developer Mundfish teased an E3 appearance for Atomic Heart just last week, with a studio representative affirming that at this point the game has "almost everything they wanted," but we were still somewhat surprised to see it at the combined Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. It's nice to know that Atomic Heart will launch on Xbox Game Pass, though. It's shaping up to be exactly the kind of wild, experimental game that's more easily sampled through Game Pass.

Naturally, Atomic Heart's Xbox announcement trailer also brought us some more weird robots to gawk at, as well as the armed grandma that Mundfish teased last week. I don't care what anyone says, in the hands of any grandma, a ladle is a lethal weapon.

Atomic Heart doesn't have a release date just yet, but we do know that it's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

This story is developing...