Atomic Heart to be shown during E3 2021

Atomic Heart will have a trailer at E3 2021 with the developer claiming "the game is ready".

Developer Mundfish told fans on its Atomic Heart Discord (via, TheGamer) that the game "is ready" according to one developer known on Discord as 'Zace' because the team has "built together almost everything they wanted".

It was also confirmed that there will be an E3 trailer on June 13 and that a marketing campaign will begin very soon. Zace asked fans not to rush the team and that the studio is in the final months of work.

(Image credit: Mundfish)

The plot for Atomic Heart was described as "simply-mindblowing" by Zace, with a book said to be available prior to launch detailing the backstory of the protagonist and world details.

In the Discord conversation, one of the developers also shared an image of a grandma character equipped with a ladle and could be hinting that we may see them during the E3 trailer.

We saw an interesting trailer last year for Atomic Heart, and earlier this year we saw a raytraced gameplay trailer with the game's release window and PC specs being revealed a month before that. If that wasn't enough for you, there are also ultra 4K images that have been revealed.

