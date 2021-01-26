Biomutant release date set for May after years of back-and-forth

The final Biomutant release date has been set for May 25, 2021 after publisher THQ Nordic previously confirmed that it would arrive after sometime March.

After a lengthy development cycle with more than a few prolonged disappearances – and let's, not forget, a recent global pandemic – Biomutant is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this spring. Next-gen support remains to be seen, but for now let's just pencil it in for presumed backwards compatibility.

In case you've forgotten after all this time, Biomutant is a third-person open-world action game starring cute little animal characters and less-cute, less-little animalistic monsters. You may know it as "that game with promo art of the red panda protagonist in a scarf" (see above). Developer Experiment 101 describes it as "a kung fu fable featuring fantastic creatures to discover, dangerous factions to navigate, and a vibrant world to explore with mechs, paragliders, balloons, mounts, jet skis and much more." That's a whole to pack into one game, but to its credit, the most recent Biomutant gameplay trailer showed a lot of this in action.

To give you an idea of how long Biomutant has been in the works, and how much it's likely evolved in the past few years, here's a snippet from our initial preview in September 2017: "Biomutant is a very weird game with some incredible ambitions, but most importantly, it's already a lot of fun to play... assuming you can ever stop making strange new mammalian life forms in the character creator."