Big SIM only deal: Smarty is offering 100GB data for £15 a month right now

There's a lot of reasons to go for a SIM only deal with Smarty. Yes, it's a brand you might not have heard of much before, but it's making some big waves in the mobile arena, offering a lot of data – 100GB in this case – for not a lot of money, with the option of cancelling anytime you want with no questions asked.

This is more like the insanely cheap SIMO deals we're more uses to seeing in the Black Friday deals season.

SIM only makes a lot of sense for a lot of people for a few key reasons. The most obvious is that, well, you aren't tied to any specific phone, which can be a big bonus if you like changing phones often or enjoy owning a phone outright. It also means that the data you get isn't related to how new (or old) your handset is; you can get unlimited data for not very much money if you want.

Other reasons include the ability to put the SIM into something that isn't a phone, like a WiFi hotspot, tablet, or Kindle, all of which need data and are explicitly supported by Smarty. Letting the whole family get in on your 100GB sounds like a pretty smart(y) idea to us.

And on top of all that, Smarty lets you cancel at anytime; contracts are only one month, rolling over each time, giving you the ultimate freedom to choose how much data you want every month or cancel when you're no longer using the data. It's basically a whole new world of phone-based flexibility.

It's everything we said above and more: more data than you'll know what to do with, plus all of the perks that come with a mobile network backed by Three, like incredible UK coverage. Cancel anytime, change plans anytime. Flexibility is key.View Deal

So, if you're looking to get a little bit extra data, or just want something that's completely flexible, then look no further than Smarty's SIM Only offer, with 100GB data for £15/month right now. Hurry though, it's a limited time offer.