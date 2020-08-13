Best left-handed gaming mouse: these are the best pointers for southpaw players

The best left-handed gaming mouse is a bit of a niche market. It always feels, from a left-hander's perspective, that there are never enough left-handed gaming mice, even though all it would take is a simple mirroring of an existing device (note: I am not a gaming mouse designer or engineer).

Nonetheless, while genuine left-handed gaming mice are very hard to come by - the ones that are genuinely designed for us - there are more pointers out there than ever, vying to be the best left-handed gaming mouse for you. Gone are the days of just making do and training yourself with a regular or righty mouse (which is never quite the same as having something that's designed specifically for a left hand), and we're now able to enjoy a range we can really get stuck in to. This typically takes the form of ambidextrous mice, but at least there are way more models and customization options to choose from nowadays.

This list is, naturally, made all the more relevant by the very recent release of Razer's left-handed Naga mouse. This is a superb entry to the left-handed mouse market and one that will take it by storm in the weeks to come. When you team it with your favorite machine, such as one of the best gaming PCs - like the ASUS ROG GA15 that I use in my setup - the results are fantastic. You'll have a new lease of PC gaming life.

1. Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition The best left-handed gaming mouse you can get right now DPI: 20,000 | Sensor: Razer Focus+ Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 20 | Ergonomic: Left-handed | Weight: 3.84oz (10g) £99.99 View at Razer No price information View at Amazon Incredible versatility Brilliant design Superb new tech Fast and agile Lacks replaceable panels

The Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition is definitely the best left-handed gaming mouse you can buy right now. It takes the familiar shape that the original Naga Trinity made famous, thus making it perfectly ergonomic for lefties. It has the 12-button arrangement on the thumb side to harness the multi-function use of its predecessor, too.

It doesn't feature the replaceable panels like the original, but that's not a tremendous downside. Indeed, this is due to the fact that a majority of users of the right-handed version stuck to the 12-button layout anyway, and Razer wanted to make this one as streamlined as possible. And hey, we can't complain too much. The company does not make any commercial, profitable gain from this range; rather, they are ensuring a corner of the gaming sphere and some particular players are provided with a full and tailored service.

In all, the left Naga has 20 programmable buttons, a brand new optical sensor offering up to 20,000 DPI, one of Razer's new Speedflex cables for reduced drag, and PTFE mouse feet for smoother, faster glides. While it maintains a lean toward MOBA and MMORPG players in particular given its versatility and programmable button pad, I find myself using it for everything: whatever the game, whatever the work task, this mouse has been a revelation for me. Using it with Razer Synapse 3 is a joy and I can even put my pinky on the mouse in a designated resting place. Nice.

If you're after a gaming mouse that can do it all, then this is the best left-handed gaming mouse on the market. Not only is it the best left-handed gaming mouse going right now, but it's also a great addition to the Razer mouse range in and of itself.

The Logitech G903 is the first of a few ambidextrous mice in this list, as they're more prevalent and often provide the best left-handed gaming mouse for lefty players in the current market.

But with that matter-of-fact-ness out of the way, you could do a lot worse than the G903. It's a really comfortable mouse. Firstly, it has a chassis that houses removable thumb buttons which can be changed according to the user, and the buttons have an incredibly effective and satisfying click to them. Meanwhile, the metal scroll wheel on top is often touted as a game changer as it can be clicked out of a ratchet or notched spin into a free-spinning action that can go for quite the time and distance if you need to cover ground quickly.

Also present is 12,000 DPI, which isn't as high as we'd like, but at least it's from Logitech's own range of incredibly accurate sensors. That offers it the makings of a winner, and one of the best ambi options out there.

The Razer Viper is an easy option for me to recommend to lefties. Particularly those into esports or just general competitive online play - it's blindingly quick. It accommodates almost everyone, too. If you've got smaller hands, there's Razer Viper Mini. And if you want to cut the cord? The wireless Razer Viper Ultimate is available too.

As for the standard model, the Razer Viper is a lean machine of a pointer, trimming off a load of weight to make a lightweight, fast-as-hell mouse. Influencing not only a stripped-back design on the outside, its chassis - which weighs only 2.43oz or 69g - also houses impressive new tech. The pick of the bunch is a 16,000 DPI 5G sensor, which means the Viper offers almost unmatched speed and smoothness. What's more, its optical switches load more speed into the mouse's design; these are supposed to triple actuation speed and provide near-instantaneous responses to every click.

This results in a extremely fast action, making the Viper easily one of the best left-handed mice for gaming, and particularly perfect for shooters like Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, or Apex Legends.

Among several left-handed gaming mice that I can personally testify for on in this guide, this was my office mouse before lockdown - it tided me over after my DeathAdder Elite lefty (see below) finally gave up the ghost. Affordable, reliable, and accurate, this ambidextrous offering from Corsair is a great choice.

A brilliant feature on the M55 RGB Pro is the ability to switch between the left and right side buttons through simply holding down two of them. This means you can quickly deactivate the two you don't use to avoid accidental pushes and presses. It's a small feature, but one that gives it a little advantage over the Razer Viper.

What's more, it's a very grippy and pleasantly tactile mouse that will stick nicely in your hand. It's also a super comfortable mouse for lefties (and righties, too, I am told) and is incredibly easy to whip around on and across mousepads given its featherweight 3.14oz (89g) mass. This is enhanced by its optical sensor that offers up to 12,400 DPI - something that, among other things, can be altered and customized via Corsair's iCue software.

The shape and design of the SteelSeries Sensei 310 make for a brilliantly comfy rodent, ideal for those in the market for a reliable, ergonomically-sound mid-sized pointer.

Like other ambi mice, it has two thumb buttons on both sides, but these pare positioned - like the Viper's - in such a way where they can be easily used or avoided, simultaneously. There'll be no accidental button mashing, but there will be plenty of easy-to-reach functionality offered by the buttons. The Sensei 310’s design is easy to grip, and will even perform well if you have sticky or sweaty hands.

This is an underrated mouse. It's benefited from a redesign and now it feels - and is - a brand new mouse, built around that sweet ambidextrous shape.

6. Razer Deathadder Left-Handed Edition The best left-handed mouse for gaming there ever was DPI: 3,500 | Sensor: Optical | Interface: USB | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Left-handed | Weight: 5.22oz (148g) No price information View at Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Genuine and excellent left-handed ergonomic design Fast, programmable buttons Medium-sized mouse Officially discontinued

If it were still readily available, the DeathAdder left-handed edition would still be the best left-handed mouse for gaming, hands down and no competition. However, it's more of an honorary addition to this list now more than anything given that it's not made anymore and is an incredibly rare beast.

In terms of features, it has all of the hallmarks of its namesake - well, the first edition, and perhaps has more in common with the more recent DeathAdder Essential. There's a 3,500 DPI infra-red sensor (which is admittedly very low for today's gaming), the famous five programmable buttons, a 1ms response time, and a gold plated USB connector. The main downside is the fact that it’s not a lightweight rodent really, and is probably a bit of a Big Lad, coming in at 0.33lbs (148g).

Its ergonomic lefty design is the true star of the show, though; it's an excellently designed, comfortable, true-to-a-left-hand (of all shapes and sizes) kind of mouse. I only had mine for what now seems like a fleeting three years or so, and as a result of daily use and gaming use it gave up the ghost.

Even though it tips this guide into a Razer-heavy one, we have to include it because if you can get it somehow, it'll be the one true best left-handed gaming mouse to rule them all. Beware though, even if it does pop on Amazon or eBay and looks legit, it might well be set at a sky-high price given its rarity.