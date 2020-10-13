The best headphones 2020: the finest audio options compared on Prime Day

The technology bringing music to our ears is advancing, with innovations in active noise cancellation, sound and mic quality, and personalized EQ settings all driving the best headphones on the market right now. The likes of Sony, Bose, Apple, and even Razer are all offering headsets and earbuds at the top of their game, so if you're shopping for a new set you have a lot to gain by browsing the industry leaders.

You'll be spending between $250 and $300 (around £270) for the very best audio money can buy right now, which might sound like a tall order considering sub-$100/£100 headphones can still tout features like ANC and Bluetooth 5.0. However, if you're shopping for quality you'll notice the best headphones not only enhance these features with their own streamlined implementation and raw power, but also offer the longevity of use you would expect from a premium purchase. You can, after all, buy three pairs of $100 headphones over three years or spend that time with the best of the best. If you want to save some money though, some of these models might get better prices in the Amazon Prime Day deals and Black Friday deals events in the coming months.

And these headphones really do represent the industry's most advanced audio offerings. From the raw power of the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones to the gorgeous design of the Bose 700, all the way through to the effortlessly streamlined AirPods Pro, you'll find ear candy suited for every need here.

Plus, there's nothing quite like switching on a new set of headphones and realizing how music is supposed to sound in 2020. That's why we're bringing you all the best headphones you can buy right now. The options on this page are all offering top of the line listening experiences, but also bring their own strengths to each arena. Whether you're looking for your next fitness headphones, the best headphones to travel with, or simply the top of the class in all areas, we're breaking down exactly what makes these headsets the best and bringing you all the cheapest prices for them at the same time.

(Image credit: Future)

Sony WH-1000XM3 Best headphones for noise-cancellation Battery life: 30 hours | Connection: Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Weight: 8.99 oz (254g) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet £230.93 View at Amazon 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Leading active noise cancellation Impressive battery life Excellent sound quality The WH-1000XM4's are possibly coming soon

It's not surprising that the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones sit at the top of this list. They've been consistently hailed as the best headphones on the market since their release at the beginning of 2019, and with good reason. Industry-leading active noise cancellation, deep bass paired with clarity across the mid and high ranges, and an impressive battery life supporting all the tech inside - there's little reason not to recommend Sony's latest cans.

With more than a year under their belts, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones still stand a cut above newer rivals, even offering functionality for 3D soundscapes through Sony's 360 Reality Audio. If you're not fussed about intelligent surround sound, however, these headphones are still packed with all the latest features you would expect from a premium pair of headphones. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are ready and waiting to provide a hands-free experience, and intuitive touch controls on the side allow quick gestures to play, pause, and skip tracks.

All of that, and you can run these headphones for up to 30 hours before giving them a charge. That's pretty spectacular and a benefit that gives the WH-1000XM3 headphones even more edge over competitors. The recognizable form factor does somewhat get in the way of portability, though the cups of this latest release are noticeably smaller than the XM2s. Soft-touch pads inside, however, offer a decent cushion that keeps extended listening sessions comfortable.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Razer Opus A superbly balanced pair of headphones at a reasonable price Battery life: 25+ hours | Connection: Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Weight : 9.17 oz (260g) | Bluetooth range: 60 feet £199.99 View at Razer Excellent noise-canceling Incredible battery Super comfy Slightly lacking in bass

Razer is brand well-known to us here at GamesRadar thanks to the range of quality gaming headsets it produces - our best Razer headsets page is packed top gaming picks. But we were still taken aback when this foray into regular headphones came out of nowhere to take on the likes of Sony and Bose. And with a considerably lower asking price, the Razer Opus is a genuine contender amongst the best headphones out there.

The Opus' noise-canceling tech is excellent, even without music I found loud noises like extractor fans or washing machines faded into much less distracting levels. Fire up the tunes the Razer Opus' ANC impresses even more as I didn't even notice a gas-powered hedge trimmer my neighbor was thrashing around his garden from about 10 feet away. And look at that price compared to the top of the line Sony and Bose models on this page!

The audio quality comes with that THX seal of approval with wonderfully crisp sound across the range too. The bass is ever so slightly lacking and I would have liked the volume to have gone that little bit higher, but the audio output is far from timid and I should probably stop trying to damage my hearing so much in all fairness.

A special mention to the battery too. Listed at 25 hours, I've regularly gone past 30 with high-volume and the Active Noise Cancelling tech turned on. The Razer Opus are incredibly comfortable to wear too, no headband pinch on the crown, and the over-ear cups are soft while doing a fine job of keeping outside noise away and somehow not overheating the ears. Want more? How about auto-pausing when you remove the headphones and auto-resume when you pop them back on? Very cool.

(Image credit: Future)

Bose 700 Best headphones for luxury design Battery life: 20 hours | Connection: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Weight: 9 oz (255g) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet £289 View at Amazon Distinctive design with intuitive touch and voice control features Excellent noise cancellation Impressive call quality Shorter battery life

If you're looking for luxury, you'll find the Bose 700 headphones ship with plenty to spare. The 2019 noise-canceling headphones offer a sleek and sophisticated design that blends smooth curves with a stainless steel headband for a solid fit. It's not all in the looks, however - this is Bose we're talking about. The 700 models work to offer the excellent sound quality we've all come to expect from the audio giant. With tight, clear tones across all ranges and a detailed low-end that does away with cloudy bass, this listening experience is certainly worth its salt.

Not only that, but the active noise cancellation technology in here is as intelligent as it is powerful. Select just how much of the world you want to shut out with a 1-10 range of ANC intensity for added flexibility. There are also touchpads for gesture controls, and an easy function button to access Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Overall, then, the Bose 700s are the best headphones currently available if you want to listen to some excellent audio and look good while doing it. They don't quite beat out the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones in the noise-cancellation department, but they're certainly a far more aesthetically pleasing option and that slight audio step down shouldn't make you feel like you've been short-changed.

(Image credit: Future)

AirPods Pro Best headphones for Apple fans Battery life: 4.5 hours single charge (24 hours with charging case) | Connection: Bluetooth 5.0 | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Weight: 0.19oz (5.4g) per earbud | Bluetooth range: 800 feet (technically) £179.98 View at Laptops Direct Silicone bud tips for perfect fit Impressive noise cancellation with extra features Spatial 3D audio on its way A little expensive

The AirPods Pro fixed many of the common gripes Apple was facing with its main AirPods line, and the results of this fine-tuning process make these some of the best headphones around if you're after true wireless earbuds. Silicone earbud tips may not sound like a game-changer, but poor fit is one of the biggest issues with standard AirPods. Not only do the AirPods Pro sit better in your ear, they clean the floor with their second-generation siblings in the sound department as well.

That's actually a testament to how important those silicone buds are. With the fit corrected and a perfect seal possible for so many more punters, the new active noise cancellation features can shine and the improved sound quality can finally reach the richness many demand at this price point. That is a pretty hefty price point, however, though not uncommon among premium buds these days, especially Apple ones.

There are plenty of extra features to make it a little easier to let go of that cash - especially if you're an Apple user. Reliability and connection speed is unparalleled thanks to the H1 chip, and you're also getting intelligent ANC thanks to Transparency Mode that only lets the sounds you need to hear into your listening experience. Plus, Apple recently announced support for spatial 3D audio coming in future updates as well.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Philips) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Philips) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Philips) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Philips)

Philips Fidelio X3 headphones Best headphones for premium audio at a mid-range price tag Type: Wired (2.5mm, 3.5mm, and 6.3mm jacks) | Sound output: Dynamic | Microphone: N/A | Compatibility: PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, mobile | Controls: N/A | Impedance: 30 Ω (Ohms) | Frequency response: 5 - 40,000Hz £299 View at Amazon Incredible bass and instrumental audio quality Comfy over long periods thanks to top materials Fairly priced given the performance No mic Cable could be too long Lyric-heavy songs don't excel

Philips has released two pairs of headphones recently and while the Philips SHP9600 isn't anything to scoff at, the Fidelio X3 is true brilliance. This is Philips' premium-priced flagship headset right now and while it's not suitable for anyone on a budget, you absolutely get what you pay for when it comes to comfort, design, and audio quality.

It's worth noting that the Fidelio X3 isn't gaming-focused in any way; there's no microphone attachment, you won't find any gaming software on your PC that can crank up enemy footsteps, nothing like that. It's all about the thumping bass, the crystal clear treble, and instrumentals that make you feel alive. On top of that, you've got a headband made out of genuine Scottish leather and earcups lined with an almost tweed-like material. It oozes style, there is no doubt about it. It will set you back around £300/$350, but if you're an audiophile looking for some of the best headphones that will excel in day-to-day use and never feel uncomfortable during prolonged use too, the Fidelio X3 may just be for you.

(Image credit: Future)

Jabra Elite Active 75T Best headphones for working out Battery life: 7.5 hours (28 hours with charging case) | Connection: Bluetooth 5.0 | Noise-cancelling: No - passive noise isolation only | Weight: 0.19oz (5.4g) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet £167.57 View at Amazon Water and sweat-proof Excellent fit Great battery life No active noise cancellation

True wireless earbuds have long been marketed as a fitness fanatic's best friend, though few can live up to that title in reality. The Jabra Elite Active 75T buds can fulfil that role without breaking a sweat. A stunning 7.5 hour battery life will outlast even the most intensive of training sessions, with the included charging case offering 28 hours of juice overall. Not only that but these buds are IP57-rated for waterproofing and sweat-proof as well. A snug fit and subtle profile keep your ears plugged no matter how rigorous the workout, and all of that comes at a friendly price point as well.

That said, these aren't just fashion buds for a fitness niche. Sure, they are some of the best headphones for working out, but with features like personally optimized EQs and clear call quality, you can make use of that deep bass and great sound quality whether you're on a run or just running late.

It's worth noting that there's no active noise cancellation in these buds - but before you scroll away, know that you are still getting an impressive quality of passive noise isolation. Your buds won't be working to actively shield you from, say, the rumble of an airplane, but the secure fit will certainly block out a decent amount of extra noise.

(Image credit: Future)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Best headphones for travelling Battery life: 20 hours | Connection: Bluetooth 4.1, 3.5mm | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Weight: 10.9oz (309g) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet £229 View at John Lewis 142 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Lightweight and comfortable Nice selection of extra features Great sound quality across all ranges Micro-USB rather than USB-C

The fact that the Bose QuietComfort 35 IIs are still considered to be one of the best sets of headphones available in 2020, three years after their initial release, is testament to the impressive feature-set and sound quality on offer here. While the noise cancellation has since been beaten out by the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM3s and Bose 700s, there's still some considerable power in here, and impressive handling at both ends of the soundstage means you'll pick out a clear, detailed mid and low ranges just as easily as you will the higher.

It's easiest to recommend the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones to the intrepid travelers among us, however. This is one of the lightest and softest form factors gracing the shelves right now, meaning you can easily relax through long haul flights or even just a lengthier commute without the painful ear squashing that cheaper headsets are often guilty of. Plus, it feels natural to fold the headphones themselves down into their compact carrying case and sling them into a backpack when done.

On top of all of that, you're still getting Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility and the ability to connect to two devices at the same time. The latter isn't exactly a game changer, but you'll be more grateful for this feature than you might realize.

(Image credit: Future)

AirPods (2019) Best headphones for Apple fans on a budget Battery life: 5 hours (24 hours with charging case) | Connection: Bluetooth 5.0 | Noise-cancelling: No | Weight: 0.14oz (4g) | Bluetooth range: 45 feet £129 View at Amazon 12 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Getting cheaper now Incredibly fast and reliable connection Wireless charging options available Fit can be hit or miss

The second generation AirPods are considerably cheaper these days, entering impulse-buy territory for many Apple fans who have been holding off. That's not to say you're grabbing an outdated pair of buds here, however. There's plenty of tech stashed away inside the standard AirPods to make that price-tag worthwhile.

Apple users will benefit from the speedy connection times and rock-solid stability of the H1 chip most, but Android customers will still notice the AirPods' efficiency as well. These are some of the best headphones catering to the true wireless earbud market in this price range.

The second generation brought fantastic sound and call quality to Apple's wireless earbud line, and to this day the volume and richness across the full soundscape remains impressive, though bassier tunes can sometimes miss out when the fit isn't ideal. The auto-pause when an earbud is removed certainly isn't unique to Apple, but taken with the simplicity and ease of the rest of the experience, it's the cherry on top of an increasingly affordable cake.

While fashion may have had a lot to do with the explosive popularity of the first generation, it's the surprisingly high audio quality and silky smooth user experience that maintained that popularity through 2019's installment.