Grab a fantastic Black Friday gaming laptop before it's too late

If you're in the market for one of the best gaming laptops , you've come to the right place. Given how many laptops are on the market, finding the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals is a little tricky. So what we're going to do is strip out all of the jargon and hyperbole and hit you with our top recommendations.

We've gone out of our way to find Black Friday gaming laptop deals that will get the job done, playing the latest indie and AAA games in 1080p, working to find gaming laptops with a 144Hz display and the capacity to upgrade core components such as RAM and storage later should you so choose to.

PC gaming has changed a lot in the last decade, and the accessibility and mobility that gaming laptops have brought to the area has a lot to do with that. While it's all too easy to spend thousands on a gaming laptop, the mid-range options are now more than capable of getting the job done. Here you'll find some of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals that we've been able to find and, hopefully, none of them will completely break the bank.

HP Omen | $1400 $1049 at Walmart

Want to play big AAA releases on the move? Then this Omen gaming laptop from HP will certainly get the job done. The 16GB of RAM, the 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD, and RTX 2060 graphics card will no doubt survive anything that you throw at it.

Acer Predator Helios 300 | $1200 $928.99 at Amazon

Packed with a Core i7 9750H processor, a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, and a 144Hz display, this Acer Predator Helios 300 is well worth your attention. Purchase this through Amazon and you'll be able to save $160 off of the asking price.

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II | $1799 $1399 at Amazon

With a monster $400 saving, there's never been a better time to pick up a ASUS ROG SCAR II. It's one of the only solid RTX 2070 gaming laptops we've seen this Black Friday, and it will for sure play the biggest and most taxing games if you need it to. View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth | £1,235.24 £799.99 at eBuyer

Grab one of the best slim laptops around for an exceedingly good price. You'll want to move fast on this one before it goes for good, but you should buy safe with the knowledge that Razer has purpose built this to play games on the go. View Deal

