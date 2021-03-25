Ben Wheatley's In the Earth gets an unsettling new trailer

Director Ben Wheatley's highly anticipated horror movie In The Earth has a new trailer. The film was shot in the span of fifteen days at the start of the pandemic and moved through a speedy post-production to debut at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

"I wanted to make a film that was contextualized in the moment," said Wheatley, according to Indiewire. "Movies I was seeing that had been made but released during the pandemic felt very old-fashioned. No one is talking about what has just happened…COVID is going to mark a generation. It felt like making a film in 1946 and not referencing the fact that everyone had just gone through the second world war."

"In that retrospect, I wanted to make something that would be immediate. To talk about this moment. I wanted to make something about the experience I was having right now. And I think that is what horror cinema should be. It takes the moment that we are living in and puts it into a genre."

The film stars Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Hayley Squires, and Reece Shearsmith, and will be released by Neon on April 30. Director Wheatley's previous work includes Kill List, Free Fire, and the Netflix adaptation of Rebecca.

Here's the official synopsis for In the Earth from Neon: "As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them."

