Confirmed: Bayonetta and Vanquish 4K bundle coming to PS4 and Xbox One in February 2020

Update: On the heels of a Microsoft Store leak, today Sega announced a Bayonetta and Vanquish 10th Anniversary bundle for PS4 and Xbox One. The bundle will arrive on February 18, 2020, which is technically a few months before Vanquish's 10th anniversary, but honestly who's complaining?

Bayonetta is still the second-best beat-'em-up ever made - only losing to its sequel, Bayonetta 2 - and Vanquish is a peerless third-person arcade shooter, not to mention the best game to ever feature rocket-powered kneecaps. They were amazing on PS3 and Xbox 360, they were amazing on PC, and they'll undoubtedly be amazing in 4K at 60 FPS on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. They're even getting a stylish steelbook double pack for the occasion. Check it out:

(Image credit: Platinum Games)

Original story:

Bayonetta and Vanquish 4K remasters look set to be coming to Xbox One according to an early listings which has surfaced on Microsoft's store . Both titles are releasing individually, with a release date listed on the store page for February 18, 2020. A 10th anniversary bundle with both Vanquish and Bayonetta 4K remasters is also set to release at the same time to commemorate PlatinumGames' "two most celebrated titles."

"Experience the genesis of the Bayonetta series with the original action-adventure. Take advantage of Bayonetta’s arsenal of skills to hack, slash, and open fire upon hordes of celestial foes.

Play as space soldier Sam Gideon in the hit sci-fi shooter, Vanquish. Equipped with BLADE, the experimental weapon system that can scan and copy existing weapons, he must infiltrate conquered space colony Providence and defeat legions of future-tech enemies."

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The 4K remasters run at 60fps, with the bundle clocking in at 12.97GB. This is the first time you'll be able to experience the "genesis of the Bayonetta series" and Vanquish in 4K graphics for Xbox One X. We don't yet know if the remasters will be coming to other platforms such as PS4, or if they're based on the PC ports that came out back in 2017.

We're still very much thinking about the Bayonetta 3. The highly anticipated sequel was first announced back in 2017 during the Game Awards and was originally said to be releasing in 2019. Since then the release date has been pushed back and currently simply says TBA. It'll be sometime until we see 3 hit consoles, but the 4K remaster of the first is a good way to keep you busy.

In other news, Bayonetta 2's director recently teased artwork for a mysterious new project.