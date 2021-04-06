Battlefield 6 rumor claims the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one

Battlefield 6 could launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one according to a new rumor.

The claim comes from the Xbox-centric podcast, Xbox Era, just below, in which a commentator reveals that Battlefield 6 could be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Could Battlefield 2021 could be a Game Pass Day 1 title?Here's what @Shpeshal_Ed from the XboxEra podcast had to say.https://t.co/l4RYoEmIOq #Battlefield #Xbox pic.twitter.com/EZxBRqHlDHApril 5, 2021 See more

Shortly after, storied Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson threw his weight behind the comment from the podcast host, in a tweet that simply used the Robert Redford nodding gif. That could be read as a sign that Henderson believes that the rumor is true or it could also be seen as the leaker just being excited at the idea of Battlefield 6 launching on Game Pass.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed by either EA or Xbox as of right now, and Battlefield 6 hasn't even been properly announced by the former company. Last year, EA quietly revealed that Battlefield 6 would launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X at some point during the following year in 2021.

Since then, there has been a platoon of leaks and rumours surrounding the game. One leaker claimed that Battlefield 6 could support up to 128 players on massive multiplayer maps, and another rumor claimed that the game would return to a modern setting, deviating from the 20th-century settings of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5. Earlier this year though, another leaker claimed that the unannounced game would be taking place roughly a decade from now, and would feature robots, drones, and other slightly futuristic methods of warfare.

Whether this latest rumor turns out to be true or not, we'll have to just wait to see what EA has planned. For now though, Battlefield 6 is on track to launch later this year in 2021, and recently received support from developer Criterion, which was recruited by EA to help get the shooter across the finish line.

