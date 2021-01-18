Battlefield 6 may be "heavily influenced" by Battlefield 3, industry insider claims

Battlefield 6 may be "heavily influenced" by Battlefield 3, according to industry insider Tom Henderson.

In a recent YouTube video (via altchar), Henderson summarises all of the details they claim to know so far about the next Battlefield game. Speculating that it will either be called Battlefield 6 or simply Battlefield, Henderson says that the next title is "heavily influenced by Battlefield 3" and will be "somewhat of a soft reboot".

As pointed out in the video, Henderson has made the same claim in the past on Twitter, alleging that Battlefield 6 will return to its modern-day setting on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, as well as PS4 and Xbox One. While the suggestion is made that it will be a soft reboot, Henderson addresses rumours doing the rounds about a full Battlefield 3 remaster, saying there is no "concrete evidence" to suggest this is true.

Previously, the industry insider also said that Battlefield 6 will feature 128 player maps . Going into more detail about this side of the game, Henderson says the maps have been "designed with around 128 players in mind," but adds that this doesn't necessarily mean 128 players will be playing in every single game mode. "Instead, I was told there will be standard 32 v 32 modes," Henderson says. "However, for players that want a lot more players to fight against, then they should expect some higher player modes will be coming to the game."

So far, EA has been relatively quiet on the Battlefield front. The only confirmed information we have about the next entry in the shooter franchise is that it will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with a 2021 launch window. Henderson believes it's still 9-10 months away from release and claims to have been told it will also be coming to PS4 and Xbox One. The last-gen version will supposedly only feature 32 v 32 modes, along with "some graphical downgrades and limited destruction".

Of course, it's always best to take information from insiders with a pinch of salt, and Henderson even says everything mentioned in the video is subject to change, but it certainly presents some interesting ideas about the possible direction of the next Battlefield title.

