Battlefield 2042 player kills 16 enemies in one second

A Battlefield 2042 player has managed to kill 16 players in a single second with one attack.

Just below, you can see a clip that emerged on the Battlefield 2042 subreddit over the past few days. In the short gameplay clip, the user notes that another player managed to slay 10 enemies in the incredibly quick span of 20 second, and so challenges this feat with an accomplishment of their own: dive-bombing a jet fighter straight into the ground.

It might at first seem like a bit of a head-scratching play, but it pays off in the end when the player kills 16 players with the one attack, pummelling enemy troops on the Conquest point and leaving it open for squadmates to advance on.

It's a neat bit of timing, all in all. Coming by an available jet fighter in Battlefield 2042 is actually a lot trickier than you might think, as they typically get snatched up at the beginning of a match and are rarely vacant again for players to hop into. That and the fact that every player wants to nab one...

Battlefield 2042 is out right now in early access across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, having unlocked last Friday for Gold and Ultimate edition owners. As for everyone else, EA DICE's new shooter will launch this coming Friday on November 19, bringing the incredibly creative new Portal mode to the Battlefield franchise, mixing up eras of EA's shooter for something new.