All Battlefield 2042 modes from Conquest to Hazard Zone

There are a few Battlefield 2042 game modes to try out across three unique experience types. All-Out Warfare is your typical Battlefield experience, featuring utter chaos in soldier-based and vehicular combat with a strong emphasis on objective play. Hazard Zone is an entirely new mode that might scratch your Battlefield 2042 battle royale itch as squads compete to collect and extract data drives in an elimination setting. Finally, Portal acts as a sandbox for all things modern and classic as Battlefield 2042 merges with Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. Here’s every game mode you can play in Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 Specialists | Battlefield 2042 weapons | Battlefield 2042 error codes | Battlefield 2042 tips

Battlefield 2042 Conquest

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield’s classic Conquest mode is one of two modes in the All-Out Warfare section of Battlefield 2042. If you’ve played a previous Battlefield title, you’ll know what you’re doing, but here’s how the mode works for any new players.

In Conquest, each team starts with a number of reinforcements representing the number of lives they have for the entire match. The first team to lose all their lives is the loser, but Conquest is not just a simple team deathmatch mode. The map is also divided into several sectors and controlling the majority of sectors will cause the enemy team to bleed their reinforcements - far more effective than just defeating enemies.

(Image credit: EA)

To capture a sector, your team needs to control all the objectives within a sector – there’s usually just one or two objectives per sector. To secure an objective, you need to make sure it’s clear of any enemy forces. The game will tell you exactly how many friendly and enemy players are in the sector towards the top of your screen. With a clear objective, your team will eventually capture the area. Do this for every objective in the sector and that sector is yours. Coordinating with your squad and team to keep your forces spread across the majority of sectors is crucial to victory in Conquest.

Battlefield 2042 Breakthrough

(Image credit: DICE)

Breakthrough is very similar to the classic Rush game mode from past Battlefield titles and is the second All-Out Warfare mode in Battlefield 2042. This asymmetrical mode sees a team of attackers attempting to capture and hold up to three objectives in a sector from a team of defenders. If the attackers manage to hold all three objectives at once, the defenders are forced to retreat to a new sector. This objective repeats until there are no more sectors for the defenders to retreat to or until the attackers run out of time or reinforcements.

In Breakthrough, defenders have unlimited reinforcements, so they can always keep their defense up, but attackers have limited lives. Pushes by the attackers need to be coordinated or overwhelming to gain control of the objectives in each sector, and holding them is even harder. Reinforcements will quickly dwindle if the attackers just throw themselves at each objective, and remember, there’s strength in numbers.

Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone

(Image credit: EA)

Hazard Zone is as close to a battle royale as Battlefield 2042 gets at the moment. Your squad, along with several other enemy squads will need to find, collect, and extract as many data drives as you can from crashed satellites scattered around the map. You can only extract your drives at certain times and in certain areas, so you need to keep an eye on the time and make sure you’re in a good position.

Hazard Zone is an elimination game mode. That means if you die, you’re out, but it also means if your enemies die, they’re out too. What’s more is that they’ll drop their drives so that you can collect them too. Even if you’ve kicked the bucket, your squadmates can still finish the mission. If just one of you is alive when you extract your team’s drives, everyone still gets the rewards. Speaking of which, the more drives you get, the better your rewards will be. That seems obvious, but Hazard Zone also allows you to bring better gear into the next match. More drives, means better rewards, and a better start for future matches.

Battlefield 2042 Portal

(Image credit: EA)

Portal isn’t really a Battlefield 2042 and is more of a hub for community-made and classic Battlefield game modes from older titles. It’s a giant sandbox of warfare history that allows players to create custom game modes with interesting rules, pit different time periods against each other, or answer questions no one was asking. What happens if you pit 20 repair drones against one tank? Who would win out of Second World War soldiers with knives and modern soldiers with defibrillators?

When you open Portal, you’ll be greeted with several modes, and a tab for community-created modes. You can play slightly simplified versions of Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3, along with a few classic maps for each of those titles. These modes aren’t just full copies of the original games, so they lack in some areas. For example, in Battlefield 3, the traditional class system still exists, but the guns, equipment, and customization available is much more limited. Furthermore, when you open the Community Experiences tab in Portal, you’ll see a list of custom servers and game modes that players have created, and you can dip in and out of them as you please.