Battlefield 2042 is priced higher on PS5 and Xbox Series X than PC and last-gen

Battlefield 2042 will cost $10 more for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions compared to their last-gen and PC counterparts.

Following today's big reveal of Battlefield 2042, a press release from EA Dice detailed the pricing structure for the various platforms and editions being planned. The standard edition will cost $70 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but only $60 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, the Gold and Ultimate editions cost the same amount - $100 and $120, respectively - whether you get them on PS5/Xbox Series X or PS4/Xbox One. Curiously, the standard edition is priced at $60 on PC - same as PS4 and Xbox One - but the Gold and Ultimate editions are $90 and $110 on PC, which is $10 cheaper than all of the other versions.

I realize this is all pretty complicated, so here's a handy little breakdown of the different editions, platforms, and prices:

Standard Edition

Xbox One: $59.99

PS4: $59.99

PC: $59.99

Xbox Series X: $69.99

PS5: $69.99

Gold Edition

Xbox One: $99.99

PS4: $99.99

Xbox Series X: $99.99

PS5: $99.99

PC: $89.99

Ultimate Edition

Xbox One: $119.99

PS4: $119.99

Xbox Series X: $119.99

PS5: $119.99

PC: $109.99

You can pre-order Battlefield 2042 right now at all the usual spots, but remember that unlike most games, there's no free upgrade path for the last-gen versions. The standard edition is just the game, the Gold Edition gets you early access as well as the Year 1 Pass and Cross-Gen Bundle, and the Ultimate Edition includes all of that plus some exclusive skins and a digital artbook. Here's a detailed comparison of the different editions straight from publisher EA.

In case you missed it, Battlefield 6 was officially revealed to be titled Battlefield 2042 today, and it's set to launch on the aforementioned platforms on October 22. Aside from the release date reveal, the biggest headline out of EA Dice today was that Battlefield 2042 won't have a single-player campaign, which the studio says will allow it to focus on the three multiplayer modes: All-Out Warfare, the next iteration of Conquest and Breakthrough from previous games; Hazard Zone, a modernized, "high-stakes, squad-based" experience; and an undisclosed third mode designed as "a love letter to Battlefield fans."

Check out all the Battlefield 2042 maps included at launch.