Battlefield 2042 campaign isn't happening to give DICE space "to focus"

Battlefield 2042 won't have a single-player campaign, DICE confirmed during today's reveal.

During our in-depth Battlefield 2042 preview , we spoke to DICE about its decision to omit a campaign entirely. General manager Oskar Gabrielson says that the campaign was cut to give the studio room to prioritize and improve the massive multiplayer experience that the new game is built on.

"This allows us to focus. We really want to push the scale here and deliver on our three key multiplayer experiences," Gabrielson explains. "That decision has allowed us to focus our efforts and really deliver on a number of quality-of-life improvements, and that's a really important thing for us. We'll still be able to deliver a compelling narrative within the world that we're building and, as you'll see, the world and the narrative will develop through the live service, and through the eyes of the Specialists."

While it won't have a full-fat campaign, Battlefield 2042 will offer a single-player version of All-Out Warfare, letting players drop in alongside bots to try the mode solo, or goof around with some friends, while still earning XP and unlocking new stuff.

"There's the possibility for players to say, 'Hey, I want to have this experience, but you know, I'm not the most competitive, multiplayer person,'" design director Daniel Berlin says. "So we can say, 'Hey, if you want to play this, and you want experience, you can pop in and play solo.' Or you can squad up with your friends and you can hop in and play against AI – we have AI on your team as well. And while doing this, you'll still earn progression, unlock weapons, and all these things as well.

"I think it's a great way for new players to come in and be able to really learn the ropes," Berlin continues. "'How do I drive this helicopter? I don't want to just jump into a helicopter in a multiplayer match and crash into a building and kill everyone.' This is a really great space for you to learn."

Somewhat surprisingly, there are also no plans for a Battlefield 2042 battle royale mode. EA hasn't ruled out the possibility completely, but with DICE already jettisoning the campaign to let the core multiplayer take center stage, it seems unlikely that we'll hear anything about battle royale anytime soon.