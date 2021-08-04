Battle Calculator is now a thing on the Australian Nintendo eShop

Battle Calculator - a competitive mathematics game - is now on sale on the Nintendo eShop in Australia for $18 AUD (around $13 / £9.50.)

Originally shared in a Resetera thread , Battle Calculator is being hailed as a “sleeper hit” on the gaming forum and is also described as “the world's first battle calculator game” on the digital storefront.

Not your average mathematics game, this Nintendo Switch exclusive app can be played with up to four players and can even double up as a normal calculator - a service that the Nintendo eShop has also catered for with their recently released $8 calculator app .

This game requires some math knowledge and is recommended for a specific handful of people. According to the app listing, players are only able to use 0〜9,0.1〜0.9 and must make the number by using the four arithmetic operations and so on. The first to make the number is the winner.

To further sell the game to you, the listing also mentions that it supports both Joy-con and touch screen controls and is suited to “parents with children who have learned multiplication table, students who have learned trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions, those who are familiar with functions or function calculators,” and finally “Those who want to have fun exercising their minds with their children or grandchildren.”

The bizarre nature of this game wasn’t missed in the Resetera thread either as users began flocking to the comments to ask the obvious questions, such as does it run at 60fps and is there a Battle Royale mode?