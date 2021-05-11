This Nintendo Switch Calculator game costs £8 and does exactly what you expect it to

Nintendo Switch is getting a Calculator... that will set you back £8.09.

Starting tomorrow, you can buy Calculator for the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop and it does exactly what it says on the tin. This is a fully functional scientific calculator app that is designed to help kids, students, and engineers with their difficult maths problems, according to the store description.

And while that might seem like it's addressing a problem that doesn't exist - like the fact that Google has a free scientific calculator if you search for it - tell us that you aren't now chuckling at the thought of an engineer turning to their Nintendo Switch to do a few sums while they're at work.

A quick look at the publisher Sabec reveals that the company has created plenty of these single-use apps for the Switch. These include Guitar, which claims that it can help you learn how to play guitar on your Switch, and Night Vision, which uses the Switch controller's IR camera to show you things in night vision, and Teddy Gangs, where you have to rough up evil Teddy Bears.

Okay, that last one isn't like the others, but Sabec's range of games are the usual sort of extremely cheap-looking games that can clutter the Switch store. While Calculator looks to be a little more specific than those examples listed above, it’s only a 53MB download, so at least it won’t take up too much storage space on your Switch.

