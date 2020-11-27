Tis the season in Batman/Catwoman #1 preview

DC has released a preview of interior pages from the long-awaited Batman/Catwoman #1 from writer Tom King and artists Clay Mann and Tomeu Morey, which is due out December 1 – almost a year after it was originally scheduled to arrive.

(Image credit: DC)

In that time, the story has changed somewhat – while it picks up threads from King's Batman run, Batman/Catwoman now takes place definitively outside regular DC continuity, thanks to changes in Batman's core status quo.

Batman/Catwoman #1 marks the first comic book appearance of Andrea Beaumont, A.K.A. the Phantasm, the villain of the animated film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

In these pages, Beaumont shows up asking Bruce for help, right around Christmas time.

Here's the gallery of interior pages:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: DC)

"At last, Tom King returns to the rocky, romantic saga of Batman and Catwoman with his Heroes in Crisis collaborator, superstar artist Clay Mann!" reads DC's official solicitation for Batman/Catwoman #1.

"Echoing plot points from King's epic Batman run, this sweeping tale is told across three timelines: the past, when the Bat and the Cat first fell in love; the present, where their union is threatened by one of Batman's lost loves; and the future, where the couple have a happy life and legacy—including their daughter Helena, the Batwoman," it continues."And as the story begins, after a long marriage, Bruce Wayne passes away—which frees Selina Kyle to settle an old score."

"At every stage of their relationship, Bruce and Selina have an unwelcome chaperone: The Joker!" it concludes. "Oh, and that lost love of Bruce's? It's Andrea Beaumont—a.k.a. Phantasm. Just thought you'd want to know."

DC has also previewed 22 covers for Batman/Catwoman #1.

Get everything you need to know about Batman/Catwoman ahead of its release.