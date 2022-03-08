Batman Arkham City Watcher in the Wings side mission guide

We're here to help you solve the Batman: Arkham City Watcher in the Wings side quest. As you begin to explore the rooftops of Arkham City, you may notice a mysterious stalker watching you from the distance. It's possible to get to them, but you need to catch them first.

The Watcher in the Wings mission in Batman Arkham City has you putting your detective skills to the test to find this figure in five separate locations across the map, from The Bowery through to the Industrial District. We'll help you find all of the Watcher in the Wings locations in Arkham City, and all you need to do is keep scrolling to find the answers.

Batman Arkham City Watcher in the Wings locations

Location #1

As soon as Batman completes his first story mission involving Catwoman, you may spot the watcher up on the roof just south of the courthouse. Approach him and he’ll vanish, leaving a symbol behind. Scan that symbol to complete part one of this side mission.

Location #2

In the eastern part of the Industrial District there’s a ferris wheel. The watcher is waiting at the very top. Again, approach him and scan the symbol after he leaves. You’ll need to have finished the steel mill for the first time before the watcher will appear at this location. If you’ve already done that, and the watcher is still absent, try quitting and reloading the game.

Location #3

Look on the roof the building northeast of the entrance to the subway. It’s one of the tallest buildings in the Bowery, so it’s not hard to find. You’ll need to have already interrogated Quincy Sharp before the watcher appears at this location. If you’ve done that, and the watcher is still absent, try quitting and reloading the game.

Location #4

Check the roof of the building just west of GCPD. You’ll need to have already rescued Vicky Vale before the watcher appears in this location. If you’ve done that, and the watcher is still absent, try quitting and reloading the game.

The final sigil

Scanning the fourth symbol that the watcher leaves behind will automatically take you to the Batcomputer screen. Use the right and left sticks to rotate and move the sigil so that its four points match the four locations in which you spotted the watcher. Doing so reveals the watchers final location: the eastern side of the church. Scan the symbol on the wall there to complete this side mission.

