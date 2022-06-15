Here's your first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in Margot Robbie's Barbie movie

After the first look at Margot Robbie's Barbie was released earlier this year, we now have a new image of Ryan Gosling as the doll's famous love-interest, Ken.

Gosling's seen sporting an open denim jacket, showcasing his notably un-hairy chest, and blue jeans (double denim making a comeback?). His boxers – branded simply "Ken" in the style of Calvin Klein – are also poking out, while Gosling has bleach blond hair – slightly cleaner than his look in The Place Beyond the Pines. Check out the full image below.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Barbie is officially arriving on the big screen next summer – the upcoming live-action movie now has a release date of July 21, 2023 (the same day as Christopher Nolan's next movie, Oppenheimer, if you fancy a double bill…).

Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, her first movie since 2019's Little Women . She made her solo directorial debut in 2017 with Lady Bird , which starred Saoirse Ronan in the title role and earned her a nomination for Best Director at the Oscars. Gerwig also co-wrote the Barbie script with her frequent collaborator and real-life partner Noah Baumbach.

Gosling and Robbie are joined by an all-star cast in Gerwig’s upcoming movie. Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu will star, alongside Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon, Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera, and Sex Education stars Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey. The movie's supporting cast also includes Will Ferrell, who's playing the CEO of a toy company (that may or may not be Barbie manufacturer Mattel).

Filming is currently underway, but plot details are being kept under wraps. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the movie will have a meta element – we imagine Ferrell's role will have something to do with that.

While we wait for Barbie to arrive on the big screen, check out our list of the other movie release dates that we think should be on your radar.