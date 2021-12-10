Banjo-Kazooie hits Nintendo Switch in January thanks to the N64 expansion pack

Banjo-Kazooie is heading to Nintendo Switch in January as part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

In an announcement on Twitter, Nintendo confirmed that Rare's classic platformer will be available alongside other N64 games as part of the Expansion Pack to the Online subscription, giving younger gamers a chance to discover the magic of Rare's 3D platformer for the first time.



The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack launched in October, and it has already brought some of the console's classics, including Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time to the Switch, in addition to the NES and SNES games available via the original subscription.

Always a pleasure to work with our good friends at Nintendo, I’m a big fan of #NintendoSwitchOnline and it’s really important to preserve classic games for future generations to play. Banjo and other @RareLtd classics also available on @XboxGamePass and as part of #RareReplay 🎮 https://t.co/RV0Gx0fbhhDecember 10, 2021 See more

Developed by Rare, the original Banjo-Kazooie launched in 1998, and spawned two sequels - Banjo-Tooie in 2000, and Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts in 2008 - as well as two Game Boy Advance spin-offs, including an airplane-themed racer, Banjo-Pilot.

In more recent times, the pair have appeared in Super Smash Bros Ultimate as a DLC fighter, but their legacy lives on in part thanks to Yooka-Laylee, a spiritual successor to the series utilizing similarly colorful platforming and another musically-named duo.

Responding to the announcement on Twitter, Rare studio head Craig Duncan discussed how pleased he was to see the game brought back to life through the expansion pack, stating that "it's really important to preserve classic games for future generations to play," also shouting out Xbox Game Pass and 2015's Rare Replay, which brought together 30 of the studio's classic games in 2015.