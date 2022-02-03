The BAFTA 2022 nominations list in full

The BAFTA 2022 nominations have been announced, and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune leads the way with 11 nominations, including Best Film and Adapted Screenplay. Jane Campion's slow burn Western, The Power of the Dog , picked up eight nominations, including acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical Belfast got six nominations.

Coming of age film Licorice Pizza, musical extravaganza West Side Story , and the latest Bond flick No Time to Die also did well, with five nominations each. 2022 has been a good year for recognizing British talent, too – smaller releases like After Love and Boiling Point both picked up four nods, including recognition in the Best Film and Outstanding British Film categories, while Rebecca Hall's debut feature Passing , about two friends living very different lives in '20s New York, also achieved four nominations.

Read the full list of BAFTA 2022 nominees below.

Best Film

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder they Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Director

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos (Aaron Sorkin)

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don't Look Up (Adam McKay)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Siân Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Dune (Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Woody Norman – C'mon C'mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos (Daniel Pemberton)

Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Casting

Boiling Point (Carolyn McLeod)

Dune (Francine Maisler)

The Hand of God (Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco)

King Richard (Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman)

West Side Story (Cindy Tolan)

Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

No Time to Due (Linus Sandgren)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

Editing

Belfast (Úna Ní Dhonghaíle)

Dune (Joe Walker)

Licorice Pizza (Andy Jurgensen)

No Time to Die (Tom Cross, Elliot Graham)

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised) (Joshua L. Pearson)

Production Design

Cyrano (Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer)

Dune (Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos)

The French Dispatch (Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau)

West Side Story (Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo)

Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West)

The French Dispact (Milena Canonero)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

Make Up & Hair

Cruella (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne)

Cyrano (Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller)

Dune (Love Larson, Donald Mowat)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh)

House of Gucci (Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno)

Sound

Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett)

Last Night in Soho (Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan)

No Time to Die (James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor)

A Quiet Place Part 2 (Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn)

West Side Story (Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom)

Special Visual Effects

Dune (Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer)

Free Guy (Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro)

The Matrix Resurrections (Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim)

No Time to Die (Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble)

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

Best Short Film

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)