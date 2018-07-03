Avengers: Infinity War is getting an extended Thanos cut with an extra 30 minutes of footage

If you’re desperate for more Avengers: Infinity War, you’re in luck. According to Jim Starlin, creator of the Mad Titan himself, Marvel are planning to release a special edition Avengers: Infinity War Thanos cut in the near future – with over half an hour of new footage. Not too shabby, eh?

Collider’s Jon Schnepp was at Las Vegas Comic Con this past weekend and, during a panel with Starlin, the Thanos creator may have dropped a big bombshell when it comes to an extended cut, filled with Thanos-related deleted scenes.

Starlin was told, despite being on set and helping out directors the Russo brothers, as well as the screenwriters, that “we have to cut out a lot of the Thanos backstory,” explains Schnepp. “We’re cutting out like 30 minutes of Thanos’ backstory – his origin.”

Far from being a couple of deleted scenes to squeeze into a home release, however, Marvel appear to be going all-out with this – essentially turning it into a brand-new movie.

“Jim Starlin found out that they’re actually going to put it into a special edition Avengers: Infinity War… they weren’t going to be seen as deleted scenes, they’re actually going to be re-integrated into the film,” says Schnepp.

That’s… a pretty big deal. If what Starlin says rings true, we’re getting nearly an extra 25% of Avengers: Infinity War filling out Thanos’ backstory and pretty much turning him into an even more compelling, tragic villain than the one we’ve already seen. Yep, even with the whole Infinity War ending making us want to bawl our eyes out, there’s still a lot more to the Mad Titan’s motivations that we didn’t catch a glimpse of. You can’t see, but I’m throwing money at my screen as we speak.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that there has been no official confirmation from Marvel. But Jim Starlin is unlikely to be pulling this from his you-know-what. I hope.

