Avengers: Endgame tickets are finally on sale and they're going fast

Avengers: Endgame tickets are on sale now, and if you want to be one of the first to see what the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe has been leading up to for the last decade, you'd better get buying soon. Marvel announced that ticket sales were open with the debut of a new, minute-long trailer , giving people something to watch roughly 60 or 70 times while they wait in digital lines to score their opening night tickets.

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.” Tickets are now available for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters April 26: https://t.co/PC8FnQeIcu pic.twitter.com/kWMrwSteDOApril 2, 2019

Scoring your Avengers: Endgame tickets will let you see the movie as soon as it opens on Thursday, April 25. Typically films start at 7 pm on Thursdays, but reporting from LRM indicates that Avengers: Endgame will begin an hour earlier at 6 pm. Given the Peter-Jacksonian Avengers Endgame runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes, and the fact that theaters will probably want to be able to run more than one screening a night, that isn't hard to believe.

How you fare at picking up Avengers: Endgame tickets in advance will depend on where you live, but your best bet is to head to a site like Fandango in the US or your local cinema chain's site in the UK and size up your options. You could always chance it and see if there are any openings on the day of the 25th but you might be setting yourself up for disappointment.

Then again, if you don't mind sealing yourself in an underground vault to avoid spoilers, you could always wait until the following weekend and casually pick up your Avengers: Endgame tickets right at the theater itself. Just make sure you turn off your phone, too.