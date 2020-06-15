Avatar: The Last Airbender intro recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Avatar: The Last Airbender's beloved intro has been recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons .

You might be wondering how you turn a game about collecting furniture and landscaping a private island into a sprawling epic about a group of friends reshaping the fate of the world. The answer is "with a lot of carefully crafted outfits, tons of takes, and a few judicious visual effects added in post production."

Animal Crossing YouTube group The Nooksters made the impressive recreation, and you can check it out on their YouTube channel . You can also compare it to the original version , in case you can't already recite "then everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked" and everything else from memory.

Avatar: The Last Airbender intro in Animal Crossing pic.twitter.com/e1XZ4uKKIhJune 10, 2020

The intro makes a few creative allowances by bringing in more familiar characters for certain scenes, but the whole thing is very much on point. And if you think about it, your New Horizons villager is already halfway to being the next Avatar once they unlock the Waterscaping and Cliff-Construction Permits for their Nook Phone. Now we just have to wait for Nintendo to add fire-scaping and air-scaping to the game and we'll be ready to keep balance between the four nations.

While the Avatar remake is their latest creation, the Nooksters have been busy remaking even more stuff in Animal Crossing: there's a Pokemon battle , the Brooklyn Nine-Nine intro , and even a trailer for Netflix's You (poor Raymond).