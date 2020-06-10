Danny Trejo shows off his Animal Crossing: New Horizons island in a new series on YouTube

Actor Danny Trejo gives a guided tour of his Animal Crossing: New Horizons island in a new recurring segment on screenwriter Gary Whitta's YouTube show, Animal Talking .

The first instalment of the new series Danny's Diary with Danny Trejo sees Trejo take Adam Nickerson on a guided tour around his island - where he shows off his favourite spots, talks about his favourite pastimes, and introduces some of his villagers. It's honestly just so lovely.

The tour begins with a visit to "Muscle Beach", which pays homage to the Muscle Beach Trejo says he used to go to in Venice in LA. Complete with a full set of workout gear and a boom box (which is very important to have), after checking out the beach, Danny then takes Adam to his island's taco stand.

I am the new correspondent on @garywhitta's Animal Talking Show come check out my #AnimalCrossing Island in the very first Danny's Diary Episode. Watch Below https://t.co/2VeDGDZhaWJune 8, 2020

Trejo also talks about his love of fishing and we get to see a very relatable moment where the actor can't quite land a catch at first - you know how it is: the fish's shadow always seems to move just as you cast a line. And how can you not smile at seeing Trejo release a butterfly from his pocket and joyfully laugh as he watches it flutter away? It's the content I didn't know I needed today.

Trejo recently appeared as a guest on Whitta's talk show Animal Talking after sharing a selfie and offering up his Dodo code. Elijah Wood also appeared on the episode after the actor visited a fan's island to sell turnips and stole everyone's heart for being such a polite guest.

I can't wait to see what the rest of this new series with Trejo will bring. If the first episode is anything go by, we're in for more Animal Crossing goodness.

