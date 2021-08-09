Avatar 5 actor Stephen Lang says the script made him cry

Avatar actor Stephen Lang has spoken about the script for the final movie in the sci-fi series, revealing that it made him cry.

"When I finished the last script, I was weeping. I just thought it was so beautiful," Lang told Collider . "Yeah, the final script because [writer-director James Cameron is] telling a great, great story, an original story, a beautiful, beautiful story, and I was just incredibly moved by it. I hope and I trust and believe that audiences will be, too, because one of the things that he does really, really well is he moves it from the page to the stage in a way that is very literal. You know what I mean? You really see it. What you read is what you get from him, I think, and more."

Lang plays Colonel Miles Quaritch, an antagonistic figure in the series. Quaritch is in charge of the security detail for humanity's gas mining operation on the fictional planet of Pandora and he has no regard for the Na'vi, the native inhabitants of Pandora, whose existence is threatened by the mining.

The first Avatar movie was released back in 2009 and the next installment in the franchise, Avatar 2, is finally set for release on December 16, 2022. Three more sequels are due to follow, releasing every other year until 2028. The series also stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, a former Marine turned Na'vi, and Zoe Saldana as Na'vi princess Neytiri, alongside Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and Edie Falco.