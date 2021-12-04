Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Oskoreia Festival has been extended

Ubisoft has confirmed that whilst we won't get a new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update until "sometime in December", the ongoing Oskoreia Festival has been extended until December 9.

This means players still grinding for Oskoreia Festival tokens have a little extra time to unlock the festival's custom items, such as your bird's skeleton Bone Raven skin or a bony headdress for Eivor.

Players can also contribute to the community challenge of performing 250,000 kills with a one-handed sword. It doesn't matter how many you manage to pull off, either; just contribute at least one kill to the aggregate total and you'll secure your own Basim sword if the community manages to complete the challenge (thanks, Eurogamer ).

🗡 Get Basim's Sword in Assassin's Creed Valhalla by completing Basim's Challenge!⏳ You have until December 9th to perform 250,000 kills as a community by using a one-handed sword! pic.twitter.com/nykJtt6wmMDecember 2, 2021 See more

Otherwise, we need to wait for the next title update – 1.4.1 – which will hopefully be available later this month, bringing a festive blanket of snow to Ravensthorpe.

If it's been some time since you last spent quality time with Eivor, you might have missed that new DLC is now available for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Tombs of the Fallen.

As revealed last month , Eivor must scourer England to locate all the Tombs of the Fallen. That means there are now four total new tombs to explore, and there's a big emphasis on puzzle-style gameplay with each of them.

If you simply can't get enough of Vikings, don't forget that Netflix recently revealed its 2022 slate of genre TV shows, and it includes the highly-anticipated Vikings: Valhalla .

Premiering on February 25, the show is set 100 years after the History Channel's original Vikings series, at a time when the Vikings had overrun England, taken control of Normandy in France, and ventured across the Atlantic Ocean. Now, however, their time in England is nearing an end.