Assassin's Creed Valhalla Yule Festival gets three extra weeks

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Yule Festival event has been extended this year after some players were left unable to join in the seasonal festivities.

The Yule Festival event began on December 16, 2021, and was originally set to end today. However, some players who had played through the event during its first appearance in 2020 discovered they couldn't access the event. A new update which rolled out today fixes the issue and also extends the event to end on January 27 instead.

We will be deploying Title Update 1.4.1.2 tomorrow, January 6th to resolve issues blocking players from progressing in the Yule Festival. Thank you for your patience!Note that the festival will end on January 27th. pic.twitter.com/q8bYJYKa0gJanuary 5, 2022 See more

The Yule event lets players prove their mastery of the bow in archery competitions and their mastery of their fists in drunken brawls, along with many more events. Participating in the special seasonal activities will earn you Yule Tokens which you can spend on special items at the Festival Shop, including gear sets and decorations for your settlement.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft still has big plans for Eivor and company: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is the next big expansion set to arrive in March, with plans to add roughly 35 hours worth of new adventures in a map about a third the size of Valhalla's sprawling take on England. You can also see how the story began in a new Assassin's Creed Valhalla prequel comic book series set in Asgard .

