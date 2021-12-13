Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is the next big expansion coming next March

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is the latest expansion coming to Viking adventure on March 10, 2022.

The upcoming expansion is set to be the biggest one yet, with Ubisoft revealing it will feature around 35 hours of gameplay and a new area that's one-third the size of England. With a focus on mythology this time around, the DLC will see Eivor take on the role of Odin and embrace their destiny as the Allfather in the dwarven kingdom of Svartalfheim.

As Odin, you'll set out on a quest to rescue your son Baldr in this new Norse realm, which will feature a variety of new enemies from the fiery lands of Muspelheim, as well as Frost Giants from Jotunheim. The expansion is also set to introduce new powers using a bracer gifted to you by the dwarves of the realm. Powers include the likes of shapeshifting into a raven and teleportation.

The DLC will also present players with the option to try out Valkyries' challenges. This new feature allows you to take on trials against enemies both old and new in an arena. When you jump into these trails, you'll have the option to increase the difficulty to earn yourself bigger rewards.

The confirmation of the latest DLC comes after leaks pointed towards the title , which we now know is official. Ubisoft announced the big upcoming expansion alongside a crossover event that will see Kassandra of Assassin's Creed Odyssey come face-to-face with our Viking hero in Assassin's Creed Valhalla in two different story experiences set to release later this month.

