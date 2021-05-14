Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids - Inquisition against the druids decision in The Cost of Betrayal

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids' final mission you'll have a decision to make about an Inquisition against the druids in The Cost of Betrayal. It can be difficult to discern what the best response is and how it might affect the outcome of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion, so if the druid inquisition choice has given you a moment's pause, you've come to the right place.

Read on to find out what response to choose in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids Inquisition against the druids decision, and whether your Cost of Betrayal quest choice will affect the outcome of the expansion.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids Druid inquisition choice in The Cost of Betrayal

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

After the events that unfolded in the previous quest, the Gaelic kings convene with High-King Flann to discuss how to handle the presence of druids in Ireland. As you'll no doubt already know if you've reached the dialogue choice that brought you here, the consensus is that an Inquisition against the druids is the best way to ensure unity and prevent cults such as the Children of Danu taking root again. Of course, this means getting rid of all druids in Ireland, which is something that Ciara won't stand for. During the discussion, Flann asks if anyone else wants to speak, at which point you can get Eivor to offer their thoughts on the situation or stay out of debate altogether.

Eivor's response - An Inquisition would work, I don't agree with any of this, or say nothing

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ultimately, no matter which response you choose, the events that follow will unfold in the same way with Ciara storming off in anger. The only slight difference between each choice is how King Conchobar responds to your view. So you're free to choose a response you believe is the best without fearing the consequences.

An Inquisition would work - Eivor says that such an inqusition will require many resources and it will be a burden on every kingdom, but that in time t could bring about the result they seek, but they should be aware of what it is they're doing to get this outcome. King Conchobar will then nod in agreement with you.

- Eivor says that such an inqusition will require many resources and it will be a burden on every kingdom, but that in time t could bring about the result they seek, but they should be aware of what it is they're doing to get this outcome. King Conchobar will then nod in agreement with you. I don't agree with any of this - Eivor believes what the kings propose is a bold strategy, but the consequences of the taking such actions cannot be properly weighed and more time and thought should be taken before a final decision is made. King Conchobar argues that any time wasted will weaken their position.

- Eivor believes what the kings propose is a bold strategy, but the consequences of the taking such actions cannot be properly weighed and more time and thought should be taken before a final decision is made. King Conchobar argues that any time wasted will weaken their position. (Say nothing) - By saying nothing, Eivor will simply shrug and scoff, and the conversation will continue without your input.

