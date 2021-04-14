Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids DLC delayed to "deliver a more refined experience"

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids DLC has been delayed two weeks, according to a recent announcement on the official Assassin's Creed Twitter page.

To deliver a more refined experience, we’re sharing that: ⛰️Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13📝We’re working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process Thanks for your patience. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news! pic.twitter.com/aQUPR8cWNVApril 14, 2021 See more

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids was initially meant to debut on April 29 but will now release on May 13. The tweet announcing the delay states the two-week push will ensure the team delivers "a more refined experience." It also promises an upcoming article that will "provide transparency and share insights" into Ubisoft's dev process. The tweet ends with a thanks and a directive to keep an eye out on social media for more updates. Considering a recent update introduced a controversial take on transmog, it appears Ubisoft is attempting to ensure Wrath of the Druids kicks off without a hitch.

The Wrath of the Druids DLC will take Eivor to Ireland, where they'll encounter members of an ancient druidic cult and dive into Gaelic myths and folklore. There'll be haunted forests, gorgeous landscapes, and a much more inviting people, as it begins with the High King of Ireland giving the Vikings some mercenary work. The Irish reception will be a bit warmer than the English one, but I'm sure you'll still run into your fair share of enemies.

Wrath of the Druids DLC can be purchased separately or through the Season Pass for $40, which will also get you the second expansion, The Siege of Paris, when it's set to debut later this year. The Season Pass is included in the Gold and Ultimate Editions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

