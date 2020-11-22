Assassin's Creed Valhalla Bishop's Silver - Who to give it to in Sciropscire

One of the more complicated decisions to make in Eivor's adventure is who to give the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Bishop's silver to. In your quest to take over Sciropscire, you'll head over to a meeting between Coelbert and King Rhodri, attended by a number of other interested parties, including Ivarr. The Bishop will bestow you 650 Silver to give to someone in order to encourage peace. You'll be able to speak to all of the involved parties and make your decisions, but you can equally opt to keep the silver yourself and lie to the Bishop.

Here are your options for who you should give the Bishop's Silver in Assassin's Creed Valhalla during the Sciropscire arc.

Ivarr: The problematic Ivarr continues to be problematic, and makes it clear giving him the silver may well not help your cause. You can give him the silver if you want, but he will still start a murderous fight regardless.

The problematic Ivarr continues to be problematic, and makes it clear giving him the silver may well not help your cause. You can give him the silver if you want, but he will still start a murderous fight regardless. Gwiard : King Rhodri's brother, Gwriad, is looking for his own opportunity to snatch the throne - he just needs some silver to get him kickstarted. You can give him the money in an attempt to bribe him to remove his brother from the throne, and get all the Britons out of Sciropscire. However, unfortunately, Ivarr's rampage will always start with the killing of Gwiard. You can loot Gwiard's body later though and get the Silver for yourself.

: King Rhodri's brother, Gwriad, is looking for his own opportunity to snatch the throne - he just needs some silver to get him kickstarted. You can give him the money in an attempt to bribe him to remove his brother from the throne, and get all the Britons out of Sciropscire. However, unfortunately, Ivarr's rampage will always start with the killing of Gwiard. You can loot Gwiard's body later though and get the Silver for yourself. Angharad: While King Rhodri himself won't even talk about the prospect of taking the Silver himself, his wife will. Angharad will offer to calm things down if you make a donation to the treasury. Giving her the Silver will earn you a reward later on in the form of a brooch, but it's worth a lot less than the 650 coins you'll give her now.

While King Rhodri himself won't even talk about the prospect of taking the Silver himself, his wife will. Angharad will offer to calm things down if you make a donation to the treasury. Giving her the Silver will earn you a reward later on in the form of a brooch, but it's worth a lot less than the 650 coins you'll give her now. Ynyr: Rhodri's top advisor will take the Silver in exchange for him convincing the King to find a way to peace. However, as soon as Ivarr kicks off the bloodshed, Ynyr will make a run for it. You'll be able to kill him later on, but the Silver will be nowhere to be seen.

Rhodri's top advisor will take the Silver in exchange for him convincing the King to find a way to peace. However, as soon as Ivarr kicks off the bloodshed, Ynyr will make a run for it. You'll be able to kill him later on, but the Silver will be nowhere to be seen. Keep it for yourself: You can also opt to lie to the Bishop and keep the Silver for yourself - after all that'll go a long way towards some new cosmetics, armour, or supplies. You'll be able to keep the Silver if you lie and spend it however you want.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Whatever you decide to do with the Bishop's Silver, the outcome is the same - Ivarr will kill Gwriad and start a war in Sciropscire. So, if you want the best chance of keeping the Silver, you can either give it to Gwiard and then loot it off his corpse, or just keep the Silver for yourself.

