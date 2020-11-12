Assassin’s Creed Valhalla romance guide: How to make sure your viking gets the horn

This Assassin’s Creed Valhalla romance guide will be useful if you now play AC anything like we do - ie testing the waters with anyone who’ll have us. Here we’ll break down all the Assassin's Creed Valhalla romance options that we’ve found so far across Norway and Mercia. This does mean spoilers for the campaign so if you want to go in not knowing, please stop reading now, you have a long journey ahead of you.

The rest of you thirsty lot should know though that, given how big the game is, there will always be more so we’ll keep updating it. The most important difference this time around, compared to Odyssey where you could jump into Ancient Greek bed with as many people as possible, Eivor’s a little more stayed when it comes to the inhabitants of their settlement.

Form one relationship in Ravensthorpe and you won’t be able to form another until you have broken up. And yes, that means potentially breaking up with your questgiver if you get too enthusiastic early on. How awkward is that going to be every time you want to look at the alliance map? Sorry, it’s not you, it’s definitely me…. Here’s our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla romance guide.

Norway

Bil

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Known only as Bil, this woman is waiting by a frozen pool for eager passers by to try their luck at finding her precious comb in the icy depths. Use Odin’s Sight to track the treasure, dive down quickly to avoid hypothermia and return Bil’s comb. She’ll lead you away to an area with a wine bottle and a fire and then ask if you want her to ‘comb your hair.’ Accept and she’ll iron out the ‘kinks’. *ahem*

England

Broder

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Not to be confused with his brother Brothir - yes, shh, that’s why we said not to be confused - Broder will proposition you at the wedding of his sister and King Oswald. You can then opt in to make the most of a not-so-secluded spot at the wedding and pass some time with an activity that isn’t Orlog. Who knows how he could use that plow-sword? Just make sure you get his name right when the game challenges you afterwards. Awks…

Randvi

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Now here’s where things get interesting. Randvi is Sigurd’s wife and jumping into bed with your Jarl’s other half might not be the best way to curry favour. Especially if someone walks in while you’re at it on the war table. Don’t worry though, you can always justify it by the fact that Randvi propositioned YOU on that lovely adventure into the country after you read her note about her love. Just remember that if you do accept Randvi’s declaration of love and enter a relationship while she is still with Sigurd, that’s one of the five decisions that sway the ending. Three of those and you won’t get the ending you might like. But also, war table friskiness so…

Petra

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Well, Eivor IS popular on the settlement. Petra at the Hunter’s Hut will ask you to come looking for her brother with her on a quest and, of course, you get on like a house that’s had a torch thrown at it. Meet her after this and she’ll ask you on an adorable archery date. It’s cute and, even if you don’t let her win, she’ll still tell you she likes you. Bad news is though that if you’re already in a relationship, you won’t be able to be in one with Petra. Damned monogamous Vikings…

Stowe

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Well, you’ll think you can flirt with Stowe of Lunden, there will even be a heart next to his name as you call him a burly fighter. The truth is though that he only has eyes for Erke. Joyously, his description in the games Codex says “He saw the ruling of Lunden as a family, with Tryggr at the head as a father, Avgos as a brother, and Erke as something unlike either.” D’awwww. Love wins. Even in Order of the Ancients packed Lunden.

Stigr the Amorous

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Flyting can be thirsty work. Especially for Stigr the Amorous of Hemthorpe in Snotinghamshire. He’s so impressed with Eivor’s tongue that he wants a little more of it. You can choose to grant his wish or just take his silver and scarper after beating him with words.

Tewdwr

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The future ealdorman of Glowecestre, Twedwr just wants to drink a lot of mead and have a brilliant night with Eivor before he takes over the big job ahead. On your drunken night together, you have the choice of making that a romantic one or just a platonic adventure where you chase chickens together before a nasty surprise the next day. Either way, the result is the same.

Vili

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ah, Vili Hemmingson, the son of the grand Jarl of Snotinghamscire. Near the end of the Snotinghamscire arc, you’ll be sitting at a campfire and get the chance to answer Vili’s question of your friendship since childhood ever evolving into something more. Either way, there appears to be no hard feelings, although he does disappear sharpish if you say no. But he is on his way to a funeral and maybe this is all wholly inappropriate. Don’t worry though, even if you spurn his advances, he’ll still move to your settlement if you don’t choose him as Jarl.