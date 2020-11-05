GamesRadar+ is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Assassin's Creed Valhalla photo mode will be available at launch

By

Ubisoft says it'll continue to enhance and expand the Assassin's Creed Valhalla photo mode after launch

Assassin's Creed Valhalla photo mode
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will have a photo mode at launch, and that it'll continually be improved over time.

The studio took to Twitter to reveal the photo mode with a handful of picturesque captures, where you can see some of the filters and other features included. You can see one shot of Eivor with her faithful feathered companion with a grayscale filter applied, and another with the hero strolling through Stonehenge that seems to have some Exposure adjustments. 

You can also see a good list of photo editing features you'll be able to use to snap your picture perfect moment. Ubisoft has confirmed that we can expect "ongoing enhancements and added features throughout its lifetime," but for now the list of options include Depth of Field, Exposure, Contrast, Temperature, Tint, Saturation, Noise, Vignetting, Bloom, and Fog - a handful more than the photo mode in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

If you can't wait for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's November 10 release date, be sure to tune into this Friday's Odin's Hootenanny showcase, set to reveal "a host of exclusive content, including a gameplay reveal from the Xbox Series X version of Assassins' Creed Valhalla as well as a Viking game show." Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the many games getting a next-gen upgrade, and it'll be free on PS5 and Xbox Series X for anyone with the current-gen version.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is just one of the many upcoming games we can't wait to play in 2020.

Jordan Gerblick

I'm GamesRadar's green tea-fueled, late-night news hound. I'm perpetually in search of an MMO to recapture the feeling of playing Ultima Online in the early 2000s, and I'm still sorting out self-esteem issues from being relegated to second player duties growing up with two older brothers. On a related note, I'm irrationally defensive of Luigi and his mansion.