Assassin's Creed Valhalla photo mode will be available at launch

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will have a photo mode at launch, and that it'll continually be improved over time.

The studio took to Twitter to reveal the photo mode with a handful of picturesque captures, where you can see some of the filters and other features included. You can see one shot of Eivor with her faithful feathered companion with a grayscale filter applied, and another with the hero strolling through Stonehenge that seems to have some Exposure adjustments.

We're excited to confirm that the beloved #ACPhotoMode returns with Assassin's Creed Valhalla at launch!You can expect ongoing enhancements and added features throughout its lifetime. pic.twitter.com/W6JKmO3r49November 5, 2020

You can also see a good list of photo editing features you'll be able to use to snap your picture perfect moment. Ubisoft has confirmed that we can expect "ongoing enhancements and added features throughout its lifetime," but for now the list of options include Depth of Field, Exposure, Contrast, Temperature, Tint, Saturation, Noise, Vignetting, Bloom, and Fog - a handful more than the photo mode in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

If you can't wait for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's November 10 release date, be sure to tune into this Friday's Odin's Hootenanny showcase, set to reveal "a host of exclusive content, including a gameplay reveal from the Xbox Series X version of Assassins' Creed Valhalla as well as a Viking game show." Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the many games getting a next-gen upgrade, and it'll be free on PS5 and Xbox Series X for anyone with the current-gen version.